Lithuanian army conscript fined for drunken shouts in Peterhead

A Lithuanian army conscript living in Inverurie will be using some of his new earnings to pay off a fine after drunkenly shouting and swearing in public in Peterhead.

Eimaitas Aksomaitis, 19, had been drinking in his hometown in December last year before deciding to travel to Peterhead.

But when he could not find the address he was invited to, he started shouting and swearing on the street.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said a witness saw Aksomaitis, whose address was given as Blythewood Place, outside an address on Salford Court at about 1.30am committing the offence before walking away.

He would return about an hour later and again shout and swear before being lost to sight.

‘Heavily under the influence’

Aksomaitis’ defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, told the court her client was due to ship out to serve as a conscript in the Lithuanian armed forces on Sunday for his medical.

“On the night in question, he had been drinking within the Inverurie area and attended at Peterhead to attend at the flat of the complainer,” she added.

“He was unaware of the address and was heavily under the influence.

“He does regret his behaviour. There is a record, but the last offence is 2022 – some time ago – when Mr Aksomaitis was much younger.”

Sheriff David Mackie asked if this conviction would put his military career in jeopardy, and Ms Reilly confirmed it would not.

‘I wish you well’

In dealing with the case, Sheriff Mackie ordered Aksomaitis to pay a fine of £190 at the rate of £60 per month.

He said: “I take account of the fact that you’ll be leaving the country soon and, for what it’s worth, I wish you well. I’ve got a feeling it might be a good thing for you.

“In light of that, it’ll be a fine.”