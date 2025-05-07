Lithuanian army conscript fined for drunken shouts in Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lithuanian army conscript fined for drunken shouts in Peterhead

Eimaitas Aksomaitis is set to ship off to the military on Sunday from Inverurie but will be using some of his new wages to pay off a fine.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Lithuanian army conscript living in Inverurie will be using some of his new earnings to pay off a fine after drunkenly shouting and swearing in public in Peterhead.

Eimaitas Aksomaitis, 19, had been drinking in his hometown in December last year before deciding to travel to Peterhead.

But when he could not find the address he was invited to, he started shouting and swearing on the street.

Fiscal depute Anne Mann said a witness saw Aksomaitis, whose address was given as Blythewood Place, outside an address on Salford Court at about 1.30am committing the offence before walking away.

He would return about an hour later and again shout and swear before being lost to sight.

‘Heavily under the influence’

Aksomaitis’ defence solicitor, Lisa Reilly, told the court her client was due to ship out to serve as a conscript in the Lithuanian armed forces on Sunday for his medical.

“On the night in question, he had been drinking within the Inverurie area and attended at Peterhead to attend at the flat of the complainer,” she added.

“He was unaware of the address and was heavily under the influence.

“He does regret his behaviour. There is a record, but the last offence is 2022 – some time ago – when Mr Aksomaitis was much younger.”

Sheriff David Mackie asked if this conviction would put his military career in jeopardy, and Ms Reilly confirmed it would not.

‘I wish you well’

In dealing with the case, Sheriff Mackie ordered Aksomaitis to pay a fine of £190 at the rate of £60 per month.

He said: “I take account of the fact that you’ll be leaving the country soon and, for what it’s worth, I wish you well. I’ve got a feeling it might be a good thing for you.

“In light of that, it’ll be a fine.”