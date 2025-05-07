Elgin man caught with images of children being ‘brutalised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Elgin man caught with images of children being ‘brutalised’

A sheriff told first offender Adam Betteridge: "Their lives [were] destroyed for your entertainment."

By Jenni Gee
Adam Betteridge was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who claimed he accidentally accessed indecent images despite a search history to the contrary has been told he “destroyed” children’s lives for “entertainment”.

Adam Betteridge claimed he clicked a link sent to his mobile by accident, but investigators also found deleted searches including terms such as “pedo”, “youngest” and “hairless”.

His solicitor told the court Betteridge had been going through a “dark” time with poor mental health when the offence occurred.

But, when he appeared for sentencing in Inverness, Sheriff Gary Aitken appeared to have little sympathy for the paedophile’s mental health struggles.

Sheriff Aitken told him: “No matter how bad you think your mental health was […] I can assure you that the children you watched being brutalised would be significantly more affected than you ever were, and their lives destroyed for your entertainment.”

A previous hearing had heard how the 32-year-old’s then home in South Guildry Street, Elgin, was searched by police and his phone seized.

Search discovered vile video

It was examined and had 14 of the most serious types of child abuse
images at Category A as well as one 10 second video.

Depute fiscal Pauline Gair told Sheriff Sara Matheson that experts also found three still images in Category B and two in category C.

All of the images were inaccessible and had been downloaded between September 29 2019 and September 8, 2022 – the day before Betteridge’s home was searched.

Also found were deleted search histories which had saved words like “pedophile, young, younger, youngest, pedo and hairless”, Mrs Gair added.

At the sentencing hearing yesterday, Betteridge’s defence agent told the court his client had been suffering from mental health difficulties and going through a particularly “dark” time at the time of the offence.

‘Low risk’ offender watched children being ‘brutalised’

He stressed the low number of images and highlighted that Betteridge had been assessed as low risk going forward.

Sheriff Aitken told Betteridge, of Main Street, Elgin, his crime was “far from trivial” and should not be considered victimless.

He placed the first offender on a Community Payback Order with three years of social work supervision and a requirement that he complete the Moray sex offenders programme.

He also required Betteridge to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the community and placed him on the sex offenders register for three years.

 