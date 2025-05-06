Inverness crossbow confrontation caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness crossbow confrontation caught on camera

Marcin Sitarz pointed the weapon at the workmen after they dug a ditch in front of his driveway and blocked his car in.

By Jenni Gee
Marcin Sitarz points the crossbow during the confrontation. Image: Crown Office
A man who was caught on camera as he confronted two workmen with a crossbow has been ordered to surrender his weapons.

Marcin Sitarz wielded the weapon following an angry exchange with the workers, who had dug a ditch in front of his driveway and blocked his car in.

Inverness Sheriff Court ordered the forfeiture of two crossbows seized by police at the scene after placing Sitarz on a community payback order.

Marcin Sitarz points his crossbow at the workmen during the confrontation. Image: COPFS

The court had previously heard how frightened contractors filmed handyman Sitarz with the weapon.

The court was told that police were called to Tomnahurich Street on March 5 2022 and they seized two crossbows and arrested the 46-year-old.

Sitarz admitted a breach of the peace and his lawyer, John MacColl, told the court that there was a context to his client’s behaviour.

He said: “Workmen arrived at the street and without having the courtesy to tell my client that they were going to dig a ditch in front of his driveway, they just went ahead and did it, blocking his car in the process.

Lawyer said client was ‘playing’ with crossbow

“He had prior to this been playing with his crossbow in the garden, firing at targets.

“When he went back into his garden he stood by his fence and displayed the crossbow.

“It was essentially a spontaneous act, which he realises in hindsight was exceptionally foolish.”

After viewing the workmen’s video, Sheriff Robert Frazer said: “The footage was very concerning indeed.”

At today’s sentencing hearing, he placed Sitarz on a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work in the community, to be completed within one year.

Sheriff Frazer also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the two crossbows.