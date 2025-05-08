Inverness dealer caught with £21,000 of drugs in Tesco car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness dealer caught with £21,000 of drugs in Tesco car park

Stephen Murray admitted dealing a class A drug after police found wraps of cocaine and heroin. His solicitor said the long-time addict had been subject to "an element of control" at the time.

By Jenni Gee
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

A drug dealer was caught with cocaine and heroin worth more than £21,000 after being stopped by police in an Inverness supermarket car park.

Stephen Murray – a heroin addict with a £250-a-week habit – was detained by officers outside Tesco and wraps of drugs were found in his jacket pockets.

A subsequent search of Murray’s home recovered more drugs.

Murray, 62, appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court, having previously admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Intelligence led to drugs search

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Naomi Duffy Welsh told the court how Murray had been walking with “an associate” in the car park of the Tesco store on Eastfield Way when was stopped by officers on March 25 last year.

She said it was 1.35pm when officers acting on intelligence detained Murray for a drugs search, which turned up a glove filled with wraps from each of his jacket pockets and a mobile phone

A subsequent search of Murray’s home recovered scales, mobile phones, SIM cards and cash.

When interviewed by police, Murray denied the associate from the car park was involved and told officers he had been a heroin addict for around 15 years and had a £250-a-week habit.

When the drugs were analysed, they were found to be 627 wraps of cocaine, each of which weighed just under 0.2g.

These had the potential to realise £12,540 if sold in deals at that weight.

There were also 286 wraps of diamorphine, with a potential value of £8,580 if sold in 0.5g deals.

Fear and control

Solicitor Patrick O’Dea, for Murray, told the court that his client had been subject to an “element of control” by another individual at the time of the offence.

He said: “There was an element of fear involved.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson placed Murray, of Kintail Terrace, on a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

She also granted a confiscation order in the sum of £8,860 for the cash seized from Murray.

 