Crime & Courts

Aberdeen domestic abuser who drove car at ex-girlfriend ignored court order

Jordan MacDonald breached a non-harassment order while awaiting trial for domestic abuse.

By Joanne Warnock
Jordan MacDonald was convicted of domestic abuse at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen domestic abuser has been given more community service after breaching a court order not to contact his victim.

Jordan MacDonald had been given a non-harassment order banning him from contact with his ex-partner.

MacDonald, 25, previously admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards the woman and one of her friends during an incident on Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard in 2023.

Macdonald was convicted of driving his car towards the woman, who was narrowly pulled to safety by her friend.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “I froze, my friend had to drag me out of the way.

“He tried to run me over – it’s been terrifying.”

Terrifying ordeal

For the offence of driving the car at the woman and of carrying out domestic abuse towards her in a three-month period of the same year, MacDonald was given a Community Payback Order as a direct alternative to custody.

The charges states MacDonald drove his car “at speed” and close to where his ex-partner and her friend were standing – placing them in a state of fear and alarm.

Then, on various occasions on streets around Aberdeen, he repeatedly drove his car slowly past her, shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence towards her.

For this, he was placed under supervision for 12 months and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Breached bail conditions

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week, MacDonald was found guilty of breaching a bail order by contacting the woman in September last year – while awaiting the trial for the Beach Boulevard offence.

For that MacDonald, of Auskerry Avenue, Aberdeen, was given 100 more hours of unpaid work, which he must carry out within 12 months.

MacDonald is currently being investigated over allegations he tried to make contact with his ex-partner again.

She said: “It’s made me really angry, he basically got away with it.

“I’ve told the police, but I don’t think they have found him yet.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a non-harassment order being breached and enquiries are ongoing.”

 