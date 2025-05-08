‘The wounds caused by Kristian might have healed, but Rainne’s mental health didn’t’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The wounds caused by Kristian might have healed, but Rainne’s mental health didn’t’

Domestic abuser Kristian Howell's girlfriend Rainne Stewart took her own life before the case came to court. Now her family pay tribute to their 'gentle' daughter, who 'saw the beauty in every person'. By David McPhee
David McPhee
Rainne Stewart was found dead two years after being attacked by her boyfriend Kristian Howell.
The silence of the courtroom is shattered by the desperate sound of Rainne Stewart’s voice.

The 999 call to police lays bare her naked terror at the brutal actions of the man she loves.

Rainne’s boyfriend Kristian Howell – the 28-year-old part-owner of Aberdeen city centre coffee shop Milkjug – has now admitted carrying out a prolonged and violent assault upon her that night in March 2020.

In the disturbing recording, Rainne can be heard sobbing uncontrollably as she tells the call handler that Howell has “hit her really badly” and that he is still in the house.

Two years after this incident, Rainne was found dead in her bedroom. She had taken her own life, aged just 26.

Rainne Stewart took her own life before seeing her domestic abuser brought to justice.

“She loved him to the end,” Rainne’s younger sister, Jaymie-Lee, said of Howell. “He had his own troubles, and she really sympathised with that.

“Rainne always saw the good in people. I know people always say that, but Rainne really did.”

Her mum Melanie added: “But when the attack happened her mental health declined rapidly. Her wounds might’ve healed, but her mental health didn’t heal.

“After the assault, she came home from the hospital to us so we could take care of her. She was badly beaten. She was black and blue. She was unrecognisable and had his handprints across her neck. She had scratches all over her.

“Rainne said she believed he’d tried to kill her because he only stopped when she blacked out.

“She managed to get back up and run out of the room and lock herself in the living room, and call the police.”

‘She thought she could change him’

And yet, even after this horrific assault, Rainne continued to see her attacker.

“She thought she could change him, which a lot of people in a domestic violence situation think,” Melanie said, but added that despite this her daughter still wanted to go ahead with the criminal case to ensure Howell was answerable for his actions.

“She wanted him to be held accountable and know that there were going to be ramifications if he ever did anything like that to her again,” her mum said.

Rainne with Kristian Howell.

“Rainne wanted Kristian to know that it wasn’t okay what he’d done, and that she would push forward with another conviction if it happened again.”

“The whole case took a toll on her,” Jaymie-Lee adds. “But she didn’t want this happening to anyone else – that was her driving force for going through with the case. Hopefully, she can do that now.”

The death of a child, especially under such tragic circumstances, is unimaginable, and yet Melanie Stewart has been forced to live out that nightmare.

Her daughter struggled often with her mental health, but prior to meeting Howell, she had seen improvements in Rainne.

Rainne spoke to her family about Howell’s behaviour.

She had felt strong enough to try online dating, matching with Howell, then a law student, on Tinder.

“Within two weeks there were red flags showing up, controlling behaviour, but she was already head over heels for him. Rainne was very all or nothing,” Jaymie-Lee recalls.

A number of alleged incidents that the family deemed as red flags no longer make up the charges facing Howell. Crucially, Rainne is no longer here to corroborate them.

On March 24 this year, the first day of trial, Howell pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury against Rainne, based on her significant injuries that were photographed by police and the 999 call she made on the evening of March 19 2020.

Coercive behaviour charges dropped

He admits to seizing her neck and shoving her into a radiator, climbing on top of her and compressing her neck so that her breathing became restricted.

Howell then repeatedly punched Rainne in the face and head.

But charges relating to alleged instances of coercive behaviour – such as threatening to leave Rainne unless she made payment of food, gifts and holidays to Howell, deleting her social media accounts and confiscating her bank cards – were dropped.

Occasions where Rainne claimed Howell restricted her from seeing friends or family, restricting her mealtimes, refusing to eat meals she cooked and throttling her and pushing her into a wardrobe were also dropped due to lack of evidence.

“[Howell] was very controlling of her,” her sister said. “At the start, you wouldn’t have been able to notice the signs, it was verbal things, it was chipping and chipping away at her.”

‘He made her feel ugly’

Her mother claims that at home in Inverurie, Rainne was a strict vegetarian but would eat meat when she was with Howell at his home in Aberdeen.

She also didn’t drink alcohol, but Rainne said she would do so with him, Melanie remembers.

“She said he would control her eating. When she came home to us, she was skin and bone. Rainne had never had any trouble with eating before that,” she said.

Jaymie-Lee added: “Rainne said he made her feel ugly, and like she didn’t have any prospects – that she wouldn’t have a life without him.”

In fact, as her sister points out, Rainne had been accepted on a BA course at the Open University prior to her death.

“To the end she loved him, right to the end,” Jaymie-Lee sighed. “It’s sad to think that he was the love of her life, and he gets to go on after doing that to her – he gets to live his life.”

Rainne Stewart’s family have been paying tribute to the 26-year-old.

‘The world is a darker place without Rainne’

Asked if she believes now whether Howell truly loved her sister, Jaymie-Lee shakes her head uncertainly: “I don’t know.”

“Rainne was a unique and loving force,” her mother interjects, looking out the window, her face still bearing the emotional scars of loss too great to fathom. “It wouldn’t be fair for her memory to be crushed under the victim title.”

“She didn’t see herself as a victim,” her sister Jaymie-Lee added.

“I know when people die, they try to say that they were angelic and they could do no wrong, but Rainne really was one of the most gentle people you could ever meet,” Melanie continued.

“She saw the beauty in every person. She loved and marvelled in everything. The world is a darker place without someone like Rainne in it – she was a shining light.”

If you are affected by any issues in this story, help and advice can be found through the bereavement charity SOBS and The Samaritans. 