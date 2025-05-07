Former Buckie Thistle and Elgin star pocketed cash for training courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Buckie Thistle and Elgin star pocketed cash for training courses

Disgraced football player Ceiran McLean admitted to making more than £10,000 through packages he never delivered on.

By Jamie Ross
Ceiran McLean arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Ceiran McLean arrives at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A former Elgin City and Highland League star has admitted to pocketing more than £10,000 he was given to provide non-existent football training courses and sponsorship.

Ceiran McLean, who once turned out for and won the Highland League title with Buckie Thistle, strung along his customers for more than a year with promises he could deliver bespoke packages after taking their cash.

At Elgin Sheriff Court today – on the first day of his scheduled trial – the 34-year-old admitted conning customers of his football training business.

Ceiran McLean once played for Buckie Thistle.

The court did not hear the circumstances of McLean’s crime, but was told that his illegal efforts stretched from June 15 2020 to August 11 2021.

Throughout that period, he admitted breaching a section of the Trading Regulations Act, which prevents businesses from conducting unfair commercial practices that are likely to influence the behaviour of the average consumer.

His own defence solicitor, Matthew O’Neill, said the sum he would pocket by doing so was more than £10,000.

Mr O’Neill, who was appearing on behalf of Aberdeen firm George Mathers & Co., said the former footballer was now attempting to pay that money back and asked for sentence to be deferred to allow him to do so.

He said: “My understanding is that the amount obtained will amount to £10,686.66.

“The principal agents have engaged in conversations, significantly, with Mr McLean. I understand Mr McLean is currently in employment and has certainly proposed to the principal agents a plan that he has in relation to be able to return those funds.

“Mr McLean should be in funds to do that within three months.”

‘There ought to be a punitive element’

Agreeing to defer sentence on the case, Sheriff Olga Pasportnikov advised McLean, of Inchbroom Avenue in Lossiemouth, to start saving money.

“Restitution is one thing, but there ought to be a punitive element,” she said, addressing McLean’s solicitor.

The sheriff also called for background reports on McLean, as well as a restriction of liberty assessment, which, if he were sentenced to one, would limit the hours of the day during which he could leave his home.

McLean, who has a previous conviction from Elgin Sheriff Court, will now return to the dock in June.

In 2013, while he was still at Elgin City FC, he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars for his part in a horror smash on the A96 Nairn to Alves road, which left a trialist in a coma for two months.

McLean and another Elgin City player were racing each other in separate vehicles when the crash happened.

The trialist also suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, and a brain injury.