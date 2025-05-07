Driver who killed friend in Skye accident ‘humbled’ by kindness of victim’s family

A man who killed his old friend in a crash on Skye has been “humbled” by the kindness shown to him by the family of his victim.

Malcolm Murchison, 70, was forced to tell Donald “Donnie” Martin’s relatives that his actions on May 5 2022 caused their loved one to die.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard today how Murchison had been driving on the A87 near Portree in Skye on May 5 2022.

He was driving a van with an excessive and unsecured load that caused a trailer to become detached and cross into the opposing carriageway.

It then collided with a car being driven by Mr Martin, a much-loved chieftain of shinty club Skye Camanachd and a pal of the accused for “many decades”.

Mr Martin died at the scene and Murchison had to break the news of the death to his family.

Driver struggling to come to terms with his actions

On Wednesday, Murchison – who pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by careless driving earlier this year – appeared for sentencing in Edinburgh.

Defence solicitor advocate Shahid Latif asked Lord Lake to exercise leniency, saying that his client had experienced “guilt” and “shame” for his actions.

He said that Murchison was struggling to come to terms with what he had done.

Mr Latif told the court that his client had expressed remorse for his actions and was struck by the support given to him by Mr Martin’s family.

He added: “I once again start today’s proceedings by reiterating that the accused is humbled by the magnanimity shown to him by Mr Martin’s family.

“He continues to struggle to come to terms with what has happened.

“He continues to show guilt and remorse for his actions. He has accepted responsibility for what has happened.”

Victim’s family’s forgiveness ‘remarkable’

Passing sentence, Lord Lake decided the circumstances of the offence meant that he could impose a non-custodial sentence on Murchison.

Ordering him to perform 134 hours of unpaid community work, Lord Lake paid tribute to Mr Martin’s family.

He told the first offender: “You have accepted responsibility for your actions.

“It is highly significant that you broke the news of Mr Martin’s death to his family.

“It is a sign of how remarkable Mr Martin’s family have been in their response to these events.

“They have provided you with support to help you cope with what has happened.”

At the time of Mr Martin’s death, Skye Camanachd paid tribute to their chieftain by issuing a statement. It said: “No one individual has made a bigger contribution to Skye Camanachd.”

The club praised Mr Martin, writing that his loss to the club is “simply immeasurable”

Overloaded trailer broke away from van

Murchison was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving but pleaded guilty to an amended charge earlier this year at a hearing at the High Court in Inverness.

Prosecutor Chris MacIntosh told Lord Lake that it was around 2.50pm when the incident occurred.

He said: “The accused was driving a van, which was towing a trailer.

“The trailer was overloaded.

“On the A87 the overloading caused the towbar to break. The trailer then became loose and the breakaway cable did not operate to apply its brakes.

“The trailer entered into the opposing carriageway and collided with an oncoming car driven by Donald Martin.

“Mr Martin suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and died at the scene.”

The court heard that the weight being towed at the time of the collision was 1,940 kilograms but the maximum towing capacity of the Volkswagen Caddy being driven by Murchison was 1,325kg and that of the fitted towbar was 1,588kg – meaning that the weight exceeded the towing capacity of both.

An investigation determined Murchison had not been driving at excessive speed.

Victim’s family did not want friend prosecuted

At the scene of the accident, Murchison told witnesses “My mate Donnie is in there.”

The court heard that Murchison and Mr Martin, 65, had been friends for more than 40 years.

Mr McIntosh told Lord Lake: “There are no victim impact statements and the next of kin have indicated that they did not wish to attend court today.

“Their view was that this was a tragic accident and they did not want a prosecution of the accused who remains a close friend of the family.”

Lord Lake also imposed a driving ban on Murchison for two years and eight months.