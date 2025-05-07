Three in court accused of ‘iPod Nano’ cashpoint fraud at three north-east spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Crime & Courts

Three in court accused of ‘iPod Nano’ cashpoint fraud at three north-east spots

The court case follows the discovery of a device attached to an ATM outside the Co-op in Kingswells.

By Dale Haslam
The Co-op on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven where one of the alleged incidents took place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Three men from England have appeared in court accused of tampering with cashpoints in Aberdeen.

We previously reported how police were investigating three incidents involving ATMs on Monday.

A device resembling an iPod Nano was found attached to an ATM outside the Co-op on Kingswood Drive in Kingswells.

Police were also made aware that the ATM outside the Morrisons Daily, off Berrymuir Road in Portlethen, had been “tampered with”.

And a woman reported that the Co-op ATM on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven swallowed her card when she was trying to withdraw cash.

Earlier today, three men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with these alleged incidents.

Three in the dock

The first man was Stephen Joydan, 43, whose address was given as Coventry.

Appearing alongside him was David Christyon, 37, whose address was given as Beddington, London.

The third man in the dock was Thaushakrn Thurairajah, 42, whose address was given as Crawley, West Sussex.

Joydan has been charged with theft, theft by opening an ATM, and a fraud.

The three men appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson.

Christyon has been charged with fraud, attempted theft, and two counts of theft.

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and two counts of theft by opening an ATM.

Thurairajah is charged with fraud, two counts of theft and two counts of theft by opening an ATM.

None of the three men entered a plea.

All three of them were released on bail and their cases were committed for further examination.

Before the hearing, Detective Constable Andy Yule said: “We urge anyone who has used any of these ATMs and has noticed any unusual activity on their bank accounts to report this to police.

“Also, we encourage the public to be vigilant when using cash machines and look out for any equipment attached.”