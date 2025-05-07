Three in court accused of ‘iPod Nano’ cashpoint fraud at three north-east spots

Three men from England have appeared in court accused of tampering with cashpoints in Aberdeen.

We previously reported how police were investigating three incidents involving ATMs on Monday.

A device resembling an iPod Nano was found attached to an ATM outside the Co-op on Kingswood Drive in Kingswells.

Police were also made aware that the ATM outside the Morrisons Daily, off Berrymuir Road in Portlethen, had been “tampered with”.

And a woman reported that the Co-op ATM on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven swallowed her card when she was trying to withdraw cash.

Earlier today, three men appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with these alleged incidents.

Three in the dock

The first man was Stephen Joydan, 43, whose address was given as Coventry.

Appearing alongside him was David Christyon, 37, whose address was given as Beddington, London.

The third man in the dock was Thaushakrn Thurairajah, 42, whose address was given as Crawley, West Sussex.

Joydan has been charged with theft, theft by opening an ATM, and a fraud.

Christyon has been charged with fraud, attempted theft, and two counts of theft.

He is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice and two counts of theft by opening an ATM.

Thurairajah is charged with fraud, two counts of theft and two counts of theft by opening an ATM.

None of the three men entered a plea.

All three of them were released on bail and their cases were committed for further examination.

Before the hearing, Detective Constable Andy Yule said: “We urge anyone who has used any of these ATMs and has noticed any unusual activity on their bank accounts to report this to police.

“Also, we encourage the public to be vigilant when using cash machines and look out for any equipment attached.”