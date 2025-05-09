Five-times-the-limit Nairn drink-driver struggled to find petrol cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Five-times-the-limit Nairn drink-driver struggled to find petrol cap

Staff at the filling station notified police after becoming concerned about Jefferson Banks' behaviour in the forecourt.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place at the Gulf filling station. Image: Google Street View
A five-times-the-limit drink-driver was caught out when he struggled to locate his petrol cap at a filling station, a court has heard.

Staff at the Gulf filling station in Nairn approached Jefferson Banks when they noticed he was having an issue fuelling up.

When they smelled alcohol on him, they alerted police, who later discovered Banks had a breath alcohol reading of 110 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – the legal limit being 22.

Banks, 64, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving in relation to the incident on September 24 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that it was around noon when staff at the filling station on Inverness Road, Nairn, watched Bank’s Peugeot car pull onto the forecourt.

Banks got out of the vehicle, but “struggled to determined which side his petrol cap was on”.

Driver failed breath test

A staff member went to speak to him but became concerned that he may be drunk as she could smell alcohol on him.

Banks was instructed to wait away from his vehicle and police were contacted.

After the driver failed a breath test he was taken to the police station, where further testing revealed him to be five times the legal drink drive limit.

It was further discovered that he had no valid insurance.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Banks, told the court her client had “fallen back into old difficulties with alcohol” at the time of the offence and “on this particular occasion made the extremely foolish decision to get behind the wheel of his vehicle”.

She added: “He accepts that there was no excuse for it.”

Sheriff Frazer told Banks, of Gollanfield: “Your reading is a high one and you have an analogous conviction, albeit of some age

”The court will deal with you once we get a report.”

The case was adjourned for the production of a presentencing report until next month and Banks was disqualified from driving in the meantime. The length of disqualification will be determined at sentencing.