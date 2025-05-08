Aberdeen cafe owner throttled and beat girlfriend in rage-filled attack

An Aberdeen cafe owner has avoided a prison sentence after he violently assaulted his girlfriend – who has since taken her own life.

Kristian Howell, 28, throttled and punched Rainne Stewart, then 24, during a violent altercation that culminated in her suffering terrible head and neck injuries.

In a police statement before her death, Rainne described Howell’s face as being filled with “rage” as he squeezed her neck “as hard as he could”.

She also believed Howell – part-owner of Milkjug cafe in Aberdeen city centre – was “going to kill her” that night.

Tragically, Rainne struggled with her mental health following the incident and took her own life in May 2022.

Speaking to The Press and Journal after the case, Rainne’s mum Melanie said the attack left her daughter “black and blue” and her mental health declined “rapidly”.

“Her wounds might’ve healed, but her mental health didn’t heal,” Melanie said.

Violence after night out

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that Rainne and Howell had started dating on September 21 2018 and lived together at an address on Devonshire Road, Aberdeen.

On the evening of March 19 2020, Howell told Rainne he wanted to go out and have some drinks in Aberdeen city centre together.

Rainne did not usually consume much alcohol, but agreed to do so, and in the afternoon, they went to a coffee shop before having lunch on Union Street.

They then went to the beach before returning in the early evening, where they went to Brewdog at the Castlegate.

After this, they went to the Hop and Anchor before going to the Tippling House, where Howell was refused alcohol due to his level of intoxication.

Rainne suggested they go home as Howell’s parents were arriving the following morning to help clean the carpets in their flat.

Howell was not happy about this, Ms Thompson told the court, but agreed and they caught a taxi home.

Howell attacked Rainne out of the blue

When they arrived back at Devonshire Road, Rainne went to the bedroom to change for bed, while Howell stayed in the dining room and expressed a desire to stay up drinking.

When Rainne reminded him that his parents were due at 8am, his anger erupted.

As she entered the dining room, he grabbed her by the neck with his right hand and shoved her against the radiator, causing her to fall to the ground, the court was told.

Whilst he did this, Howell shouted: “My parents are coming!”

As Rainne lay on her back on the floor, Howell seized her neck with both hands and began to tighten his grip.

He continued holding onto her neck as he straddled her with his knees, restricting her from moving and pinning her to the ground.

Howell began to tighten his grip on Rainne’s neck, squeezing as hard as he could.

Rainne felt her breathing becoming restricted and began to panic – she began kicking and lashing out at him.

Girlfriend covered in bruises and scratches

“She felt that she could see the aggression and rage in his eyes and was in fear for her life, believing that he was going to kill her,” Ms Thompson told the court.

“The accused released his grip on her neck eventually and then repeatedly punched her to the left side of her face with his right hand.

“The complainer continued to kick and punch him, in an effort to get him off her, as he was still over her.”

Rainne finally managed to free herself and ran into the living room where she locked the door and called 999.

A short time later, whilst she was still on the call to the 999 operator, the police arrived and found Rainne in the living room with the door locked from the inside.

She had suffered bruising and swelling to her face, bruising to her left eye, redness and finger marks to her neck, scratch marks to her back, and bruising and swelling to her hand and knees.

In the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Howell pleaded guilty to one charge of assault to injury.

Cafe owner ‘very sorry’

Defence advocate Eilish Lindsay told the court that her client “acknowledged that this was a very serious offence” and that her client had pleaded guilty at a “very late juncture”.

“Mr Howell is remorseful for his actions and appears to display an understanding of what he did wrong and that it was his biggest fear to hurt someone that he loves,” Ms Lindsay said.

She described Howell as “very sorry for this incident”, adding that he was in a “poor state of mental health” at the time.

“That has been a longstanding issue for him for a number of years,” she continued, before going on to describe Howell as “vulnerable” and “a first offender who has nothing further before the court”.

Ms Lindsay stated that she was aware the court may be considering the imposition of a custodial sentence, but said she believed programme work and a community-based disposal to be the most appropriate outcome.

Assault had ‘significant impact’ on Rainne

Sentencing Howell, Sheriff Ian Wallace told him: “This is a very serious offence committed on a vulnerable female with whom you were in a relationship.

“It’s clear that your assault had a significant impact on your victim and her loved ones – and this has become even harder for her family to deal with, given the subsequent tragedy they have suffered in the years that have passed.

“The court has to consider a custodial sentence, but I’m satisfied that a community sentence is the most appropriate manner of dealing with this offence.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Wallace made Howell subject to a community payback order with supervision for two years and ordered him to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.

He also ordered Howell, of Cheyne Walk, Newmachar, to take part in an intensive programme for domestic abusers.

