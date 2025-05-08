Deeside dangerous driver jailed after causing drunken head-on crash

A drink-driver has been jailed for two years after causing a head-on smash in rural Deeside.

Daniel Glazewski fled the scene of the crash, near Torphins, and was eventually found hiding in woodland by a police dog, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The crash, on the afternoon of June 23 2023, happened after other road users spotted Glazewski, 42, driving dangerously in his Audi A4 convertible.

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court one witness saw Glazewski at around 2.30pm as she was driving out of Torphins on the road approaching the junction with Woodside Road.

He said: “They observed the blue Audi pass through the junction, failing to slow in order to give way or stop for the junction.

“[The witness] had to take evasive action in order to avoid colliding with the vehicle.”

Head-on crash

The other driver continued to follow Glazewski’s car, which was “driving erratically”.

Mr Ballock added: “The blue Audi was then observed being driven in the middle of both lanes and on the opposing side of the carriageway, for a distance of approximately two miles.”

Meanwhile, the court was told, another female driver was travelling south on the Torphins to Tornasheen B993 road.

“Having negotiated a blind left-hand bend, she suddenly became aware of a blue Audi being driven towards her, on the opposing side of the carriageway,” Mr Ballock said.

“She took evasive action and attempted to swerve her vehicle out of the path of the blue Audi, however, both vehicles collided, coming to rest across both carriageways.”

The car following behind Glazewski stopped to help at the scene.

Sniffer dog found drink-driver

Glazewski, the court heard, got out of his car and tried to walk away.

Mr Ballock explained that all the witnesses thought he had been drinking and the police were called after they confiscated his car keys.

Glazewski then walked into a wooded area near to the smash and was lost to view.

Police officers with a dog team later traced Glazewski, at around 4pm, hiding in the woods and he was said to be shoeless.

The female driver from the other car involved in the collision, a silver Berlingo, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and treated for a broken breastbone and bruising. The court heard she was unable to drive for four months.

Glazewski, once traced by the police dog called Kane, was placed in handcuffs.

Mr Ballock said: “The officers noticed that he smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had glazed eyes. They formed the impression that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

“A roadside breath test was then carried out, which gave a positive indication for the presence of alcohol.”

‘I was drinking and driving’

He was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and whilst waiting for treatment, he stated to officers: “I f****d up” and “I was drinking, and I was driving”.

Officers later found CCTV footage from the Scotmid in Torphins, shortly before the crash.

It showed Glazewski buying two bottles of white wine “whilst clearly unsteady on his feet”.

Glazewski pled guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to give a specimen of urine.

His defence agent Neil McRobert urged the court not to jail his client, who had recently become a father for a second time.

“He is in full-time employment,” Mr McRobert said. “And has no other cases outstanding.

“During June 2023, his alcohol consumption had increased. He acknowledges responsibility and has grave regrets.”

Sentencing

However, Sheriff William Summers said Glazewski bore a high level of culpability, saying: “You drove deliberately while under the influence, for long periods.

“You caused a head-on collision, that caused injury. It is fortunate the injuries were not more serious, or you would be facing a far more serious charge.”

Talking to the dangerous driving charge, Sheriff Summers said: “The charge is so serious, there is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”

He jailed Glazewski, formerly of Torphins, now of Nether Turin Farm Cottage, Forfar, for two years, and disqualified him from driving for five years, adding that he must sit an extended driving test to get his licence returned