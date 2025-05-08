Duo jailed after police seize £135,000 of heroin in Lerwick drugs bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Duo jailed after police seize £135,000 of heroin in Lerwick drugs bust

The pair were pulled over back in May 2021 in the Sandveien area of Lerwick.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police seized £135,000 worth of class A drugs in Lerwick.

Nigel Scott and Matthew Smith, both 50, appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday after being found guilty of supplying heroin.

The pair were pulled over by police back in May 2021 in the Sandveien area of Lerwick.

A thorough search of their van led to the recovery of more than 2kg of heroin, worth an estimated street value of over £135,000.

The judge sentenced them to five years in prison.

Police crack down on drug offences

Detective Inspector Calum Reid, North Highland CID, spoke of their ongoing commitment to tackle drug offences on the island.

He said: “This sentencing reflects our continued commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in the Shetland Isles.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us to combat those involved in drugs activity in our communities. It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing activity.”

Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing activities in their area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.