Duo jailed after police seize £135,000 of heroin in Lerwick drugs bust

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police seized £135,000 worth of class A drugs in Lerwick.

Nigel Scott and Matthew Smith, both 50, appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday after being found guilty of supplying heroin.

The pair were pulled over by police back in May 2021 in the Sandveien area of Lerwick.

A thorough search of their van led to the recovery of more than 2kg of heroin, worth an estimated street value of over £135,000.

The judge sentenced them to five years in prison.

Police crack down on drug offences

Detective Inspector Calum Reid, North Highland CID, spoke of their ongoing commitment to tackle drug offences on the island.

He said: “This sentencing reflects our continued commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs in the Shetland Isles.

“Information from the public is crucial in helping us to combat those involved in drugs activity in our communities. It is only as a community working together that we can tackle drug dealing activity.”

Anyone with any information regarding drug dealing activities in their area is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.