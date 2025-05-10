Peterhead man fined after getting ‘set off’ over child’s shoes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Peterhead man fined after getting ‘set off’ over child’s shoes

Jamie Cowie, 41, has been fined almost £3,000 after losing his temper with his ex in a row over her front doorstep and then breaching his bail.

By Jamie Ross
Jamie Cowie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson
A Peterhead man has been fined almost £3,000 after aggressively shouting at his former partner over a toddler’s trainers and then breaching bail by calling her just days later.

Jamie Cowie, 41, stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Thursday and was convicted of acting in a threatening and abusive manner towards his ex.

The court heard the oil and gas worker, who described himself as being a quality control inspector, started shouting and tried to force his way into the woman’s home when she asked him about a pair of shoes their toddler had previously worn.

‘He had no right to come through my front door’

The woman, who gave her evidence behind a protective screen blocking Cowie’s view, said the pair had been in contact on October 1 last year to arrange for their shared child to spend time with him.

Cowie would attend at about 12.30pm to pick the boy up, but he would be “set off” shortly after when she asked where a pair of new trainers the child had previously worn to Cowie’s home had gone.

“That was enough to set him off,” she told fiscal depute Kirsty Martin.

“It got very heated. He was very aggressive. That got me thinking, ‘I need to shut the door’.”

The woman told the court Cowie moved towards her while she was holding the child and that she started “screaming and swearing” for him to get off her.

She told Ms Martin she was left “shaking” by the incident and suffered bruising to her arms.

“All I did was ask where the trainers were,” she said.

“He had no right to come through my front door. He has no right to grab my son when he’s in my arms.”

‘There’s no denying it’

Cowie also gave evidence during the trial.

In his testimony, he claimed he had been punched and scratched by his ex while trying to get to his son. Despite this, he declined to make a complaint about her to the police at the time.

Cowie was also shown video footage of the day from his former partner’s doorbell camera, which captured some of the incident.

In it, he can be heard raising his voice and then calling the woman an “a***hole”.

“There’s no denying I’m a little bit angry there,” he said.

“I’m raising my voice. She was a bit irate as well, but you can’t really hear it.

“She was attacking me. There was nothing much to say about it. That’s what happened.”

Bail was breached just days later

Cowie, of Skerry Drive, was also sentenced on Thursday for breaching the conditions of his bail in the case, when on October 8, he called the woman to tell her that she would never hear his voice again.

Ms Martin said the call caused his ex to become concerned for his well-being.

Mr Jane said the calls were not meant to be a “any sort of threat” and came after he was informed he would have no further access to their shared child.

“Effectively: ‘I will not be in contact with you again’,” Mr Jane said.

“He understands, my lord, if that’s a situation he wants to change, he will need to engage a civil solicitor.”

Overseeing both cases, Sheriff Craig Findlater fined Cowie £2,075 for the incident on October 1 and another £690 for the bail breach.

He also imposed a three-year non-harassment order, which will prevent Cowie from contacting his ex unless through a third party for matters relating to their child.

 