Crime & Courts

Second man in court accused of starting devastating Fairways fire

Jason Gallacher, 38, from Armadale in West Lothian, was remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

By David Love
The fire destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park.
A second man appeared in court today accused over the Fairways Business Park fire in Inverness.

Jason Gallacher, 38, from Armadale in West Lothian, was remanded in custody following the private appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Today’s hearing comes three days after another man was accused of the devastating blaze, which destroyed four units on March 9 this year.

Jack Ventham, 34, was arrested in Livingston at the weekend and appeared in court on Monday.

Police Scotland launched an investigation after a “balaclava-clad” male was seen running away from the business park after a vehicle was “deliberately” driven into one of the units.

Large fire destroys Inverness business park
Emergency services at the scene of the Fairways Business Park fire. Image: Jasperimage.

Four businesses – Harry Gow Bakery, the SJ Travel Centre, fishmongers Scottish Premium Seafood and hairdresser HFM – were destroyed in the fire.

Damage was also caused to the entranceway of Inverness’s Kart Raceway, which has since re-opened.

Gallacher faced the same two charges as Ventham.

He is accused of resetting a 2018 grey Range Rover Evoque that was dishonestly appropriated by unknown means on February 24 this year from Cresswell Street, Glasgow.

He is also accused of wilfully setting fire to the Scottish Premium Seafood unit at the business park while acting in the company of another person.

The charge states he reversed a vehicle into the premises and thereafter, by means unknown, set fire to the vehicle and unit.

He made no plea and was committed for further examination.

The fire has destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson
The fire destroyed several premises at Fairways Business Park. Image: George Finlayson and Walter Geddes

 

 