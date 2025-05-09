Hillwalker photographed last moments of tragic paramotor crash in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Hillwalker photographed last moments of tragic paramotor crash in Highlands

Paul Nelson told a fatal accident inquiry he saw the fatal collision between cameraman Dan Burton and conservationist Sacha Dench.

By Jenni Gee
Dan Burton and Sacha Dench.
A hillwalker watched a fatal paramotor accident unfold through the viewfinder of his camera, a court has heard.

Paul Nelson told a fatal accident inquiry into the death of Dan Burton that he had been walking on Glas Bheinn in Sutherland when he spotted two paramotors in the sky.

Conservationist Sacha Dench was at the controls of one and cameraman Mr Burton in the other when they collided, causing them both to fall to the ground.

The inquiry at Tain Sheriff Court previously heard that Ms Dench and Mr Burton, 54, had been part of a charity expedition attempting a world record for electric paramotoring around the coast of Britain.

Paramotorist Sacha Dench during a flight a fortnight before the fatal crash. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The expedition had been organised by Ms Dench’s charity Conservation Without Borders to raise environmental awareness in advance of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The fatal flight was the second of the day, with Mr Burton having been left “shaken” by the landing of the earlier flight

Mr Burton died following the collision on September 18 2021.

Hillwalker spotted paramotors in the air

Mr Nelson was giving evidence on the second day of the inquiry before Sheriff Neil Wilson.

Under questioning from fiscal depute Jemma Eadie, he confirmed he had been hillwalking at Glas Bheinn when the tragedy unfolded.

He had been on a path at the bottom of the Corbett when he heard and saw the two paramotors approaching.

Because it was “quite unusual” he trained his camera on the pair and began to photograph them.

In a statement to police he said: “As I kept taking photos, I noticed the person who was originally higher to descend and come directly in front of the person who was below them.

“As I continued to watch on, I have seen the higher glider catch the parasail of the glider below them and both the gliders have dropped at quite a fast pace.”

Mr Nelson told the court he could hear the pair talking to each other whilst still in the air.

‘One of the parachutes closed’

Describing a photograph he took during the incident, which has been entered into evidence, he said: “It looks as if one of the parachutes closed – it looks as if they are tangled.”

Asked in court if he was able to describe the collision in greater detail, he said: “No, as I said, it was all through the viewfinder of the camera.

“I didn’t really know what happened until I looked at the photos. I just know that they had crashed into each other and come down.”

He added: “It was very quick.”

The court heard that Mr Nelson had spoken to Ms Dench at the scene, at which point she asked: “Why did he clip me?”

Ms Dench herself is expected to give evidence to the inquiry when it reconvenes in September of this year.

 