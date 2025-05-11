Court hears Peterhead mechanic could lose job after driving ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Court hears Peterhead mechanic could lose job after driving ban

Provisional licence holder Joe Davidson was caught speeding and driving without insurance by police last year.

By Jamie Ross
Joe Davidson arrives at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A speeder from Peterhead faces losing his job as a mechanic after he was banned from driving again.

Joe Davidson, who has previously been disqualified, was caught by police on August 12 last year speeding through Peterhead.

At the time, the 23-year-old held only a provisional licence and had no insurance on the car, a black Skoda Octavia.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday, his solicitor claimed he now faced losing not only his driving privileges, but also his job.

‘Talking about how punctual he is?’

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that officers collared Davidson at about 11.10am after following him when he made his way through Ugie Street and Wilson Street.

They witnessed him travelling at speed and failing to slow down when taking a left-hand turn into a nearby business.

His defence solicitor, Sam Milligan, said the property where he eventually came to a stop was where Davidson worked and provided a letter from his boss.

On being handed the note, Sheriff Craig Findlater, who made reference to Davidson’s previous convictions and “number of periods of disqualification”, commented: “Talking about how punctual he is?”

Mr Milligan continued: “The confirmation from the employer is that there’s a different level of maturity expressed.

“He sees the police, my lord, and he reacts in the fashion described. There has been no further offending since.”

He added that the career plan for Davidson, from his employer, was to train as an MOT tester.

“Depending on the extent of the disqualification, the employment may be in jeopardy,” Mr Milligan said.

Banned and fined

Upon hearing the facts of the case, Sheriff Findlater told Davidson to stand.

“I do see the very positive terms before me from your employer,” he said.

The sheriff went on to ban Davidson, of Ives Road, for four months and endorsed his licence with three penalty points.

Additionally, he also imposed a total fine of £400, which Davidson will pay back at the rate of £20 per week.

Sheriff Findlater added: “If you do not make these payments, you may be brought back to court to explain why that is.”