Crime & Courts

‘Unlucky’ e-scooter rider hit BMW in Aberdeen causing nearly £6k damage

Brandon Stevenson was rendered unconscious in Hilton, Aberdeen, when he smashed into a mum's car that was also carrying her eight-year-old son.

By David McPhee
Brandon Stevenson crashed his e-scooter into a BMW. Image: Facebook
An uninsured e-scooter rider who smashed into a BMW and was knocked out cold has been told he is lucky the incident was not more serious.

Brandon Stevenson caused almost £6,000 worth of damage to the other vehicle when he lost control of the e-scooter in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

Stevenson, 30, ploughed into the BMW driven by a mother who was carrying her eight-year-old son, damaging the car and launching him into the air.

He landed on the road and lay there unconscious and unresponsive for around two minutes.

His defence solicitor, Alex Burn, said that if his client “didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no luck”.

Mum and son were ‘shaken by the incident’

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Stevenson, who had previously lost a leg in a motorbike accident, was using the e-scooter to get around until he crashed it.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam said a mum was driving her grey BMW with her eight-year-old son in the car around 6.25pm on October 10 2024.

She was travelling approximately 40mph on Great Northern Road.

The woman saw Stevenson approaching her on his e-scooter at speed.

As he sped along Anderson Road, Stevenson failed to stop at the junction and collided with the woman’s vehicle.

It thrust him into the air before he landed on the road.

“The accused was unresponsive and unconscious for around two minutes,” Ms Ngalam explained, adding that the victim and her son were “shaken by the incident”.

The fiscal depute stated that the collision ripped the BMW’s bumper off the mother’s car and that the total damage was estimated to be £5,790.

Checks were carried out by the police, revealing Stevenson had no driving licence or insurance for the e-scooter.

In the dock, Stevenson pled guilty to one count of driving an unregistered e-scooter carelessly and causing an accident.

He also admitted to a charge of driving the scooter without a licence and an additional charge of driving without insurance.

‘This really could have been much more serious’

Defence solicitor Alex Burn told the court that his client had taken the scooter out that day because a friend had suggested it might help Stevenson with his mobility issues.

“Mr Stevenson only has one leg, which he lost due to being in a road traffic accident while driving a motorcycle some years ago,” he explained.

“He took out the scooter, but he was unaccustomed to the vehicle and soon ended up on a steep downward road and couldn’t stop.

“This causes the collision with the vehicle, and he lies unconscious for around two minutes.”

Mr Burn stated that Stevenson was “apologetic” for his actions, adding that if his client “didn’t have bad luck, he’d have no luck”.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Stevenson that he was lucky he was not facing “much more serious charges”.

She added: “This really could have been much more serious for the other driver and for yourself.”

The sheriff fined Stevenson, of Fraser Court in Aberdeen, a total of £640 and handed him six penalty points.

