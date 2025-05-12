‘Staggering’ drink-driver left car on A97 roadside between Huntly and Rhynie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

‘Staggering’ drink-driver left car on A97 roadside between Huntly and Rhynie

A lawyer defending Robert Gibson in court said that the father-of-two from Lumsden had made a “miscalculation” about his alcohol consumption.

By David McPhee
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A driver seen “staggering” away from a vehicle he abandoned at the roadside near Huntly had made a “miscalculation” about his alcohol consumption, a court was told.

Robert Gibson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses saw the 49-year-old dad-of-two on the side of the A97 between Rhynie and Huntly last summer.

They observed him shuffling away from his vehicle during the early hours of the morning.

When tested by the police, Gibson was discovered to be more than twice the legal limit for alcohol.

‘He appeared very drunk’

Gibson’s solicitor, Andrew Ormiston, told the court that his client had been drinking the previous day but believed he was fine to drive.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that around 12.15am on July 6 2024, two witnesses saw Gibson unsteadily walking away from his car on the side of the A97.

“At this time, he appeared very drunk,” Ms Ngalam said, adding that the witnesses phoned 999.

“Constables attended and took the accused a short distance away from his vehicle and noted that he was staggering as he walked,” the fiscal depute explained.

When breathalysed, Gibson gave a reading of 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

In the dock, Gibson pled guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while exceeding the drink-drive limit.

‘Miscalculation’

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston told the court that his client had made a “miscalculation” of “the effect of consumption of alcohol”.

Mr Ormiston added: “The circumstances are that he had been drinking the previous day while watching TV.

“Mr Gibson came to drive the vehicle after he had an argument with his partner and left the property, and felt fine despite the alcohol he had consumed the previous day, but he was over the limit.

“He failed to take account of his previous alcohol consumption,” the lawyer explained.

However, Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Gibson: “You were more than double the limit on this occasion.

“Driving whilst under the influence of alcohol poses a risk to both you and other road users. You’re fortunate your actions didn’t cause any injury to others.”

The sheriff banned Gibson, of Main Street, Lumsden, from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a fine of £520.

