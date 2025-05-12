Child rapist locked up after young Aberdeenshire girl, 11, suffered three-year sex abuse ordeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Child rapist locked up after young Aberdeenshire girl, 11, suffered three-year sex abuse ordeal

Paul Cowie, from near Inverurie, had 15 groups of previous convictions to his name but had never been jailed - until now.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
A jury convicted Paul Cowie after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeenshire child rapist who repeatedly abused an underage girl was warned he faces a “significant” prison sentence after a jury convicted him today.

Paul Cowie sexually assaulted and raped the young survivor during a catalogue of abuse that began when the child was aged just 11.

The court heard that the girl suffered the ordeal between 2013 and 2016 in Aberdeenshire.

During the abuse, Cowie showed the child sex toys, made sexualised remarks, forced her to carry out sex acts on him, and molested her.

The 54-year-old, formerly of an address near Inverurie, had denied committing the abhorrent crimes.

However, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the jury found him guilty by majority verdicts of two charges of sexual assault and rape.

Paedophile had 15 groups of previous convictions but had never been jailed

Following the verdicts, the judge Lord Arthurson told Cowie he had been convicted of “extremely grave serial sexual offending in respect of a child aged between 11 and 14.”

He added that although Cowie had amassed 15 groups of previous convictions, he had never been imprisoned.

Lord Arthurson called for a background report on Cowie and a risk assessment to be prepared.

He told the paedophile: “You will appreciate, standing the nature of these convictions, a significant period of custody awaits you.”

Sex offender locked up ahead of sentencing

Cowie roamed freely while on bail throughout his trial.

However, he was remanded into custody following the guilty verdicts.

The judge said: “Standing the gravity of this offending and the inevitability of a substantial custodial sentence, your bail order is now revoked.”

Cowie was placed on the sex offenders register.

He will be sentenced next month.

