Child rapist locked up after young Aberdeenshire girl, 11, suffered three-year sex abuse ordeal

An Aberdeenshire child rapist who repeatedly abused an underage girl was warned he faces a “significant” prison sentence after a jury convicted him today.

Paul Cowie sexually assaulted and raped the young survivor during a catalogue of abuse that began when the child was aged just 11.

The court heard that the girl suffered the ordeal between 2013 and 2016 in Aberdeenshire.

During the abuse, Cowie showed the child sex toys, made sexualised remarks, forced her to carry out sex acts on him, and molested her.

The 54-year-old, formerly of an address near Inverurie, had denied committing the abhorrent crimes.

However, after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the jury found him guilty by majority verdicts of two charges of sexual assault and rape.

Paedophile had 15 groups of previous convictions but had never been jailed

Following the verdicts, the judge Lord Arthurson told Cowie he had been convicted of “extremely grave serial sexual offending in respect of a child aged between 11 and 14.”

He added that although Cowie had amassed 15 groups of previous convictions, he had never been imprisoned.

Lord Arthurson called for a background report on Cowie and a risk assessment to be prepared.

He told the paedophile: “You will appreciate, standing the nature of these convictions, a significant period of custody awaits you.”

Sex offender locked up ahead of sentencing

Cowie roamed freely while on bail throughout his trial.

However, he was remanded into custody following the guilty verdicts.

The judge said: “Standing the gravity of this offending and the inevitability of a substantial custodial sentence, your bail order is now revoked.”

Cowie was placed on the sex offenders register.

He will be sentenced next month.

