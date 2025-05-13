Buckie marine biologist jailed for child abuse video downloads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Buckie marine biologist jailed for child abuse video downloads

Christopher McWhirter, of Ashvale Place in Aberdeen, claimed an enemy hacked his laptop and downloaded the illegal content that landed him in the dock.

By David McPhee
Christopher McWhirter opposite Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A marine biologist who was sacked after being convicted of stockpiling indecent child abuse videos has been jailed.

Digital forensic examination of Christopher McWhirter’s laptop uncovered around 180 videos in folders titled “filth” and “my dirty life”.

The computer stored hours of footage featuring children as young as four, along with extreme pornography, all downloaded between June 2021 and October 2022.

McWhirter, 32, originally from Buckie, had vehemently denied any responsibility, branding the allegations “sick” and “vile”.

But, a jury took less than an hour and a half to unanimously find him guilty of possessing the sick content that included extreme pornography involving adult females and dogs.

The man from Buckie blamed enemy hackers for framing him

The jury also found McWhirter guilty by a majority verdict of downloading the videos.

During the trial, McWhirter offered a number of explanations of how the illegal material came to be on his laptop.

He stated he had made enemies on the social media site Reddit and through online gaming.

McWhirter claimed someone from one of those communities had hacked into his computer and downloaded the videos.

The former marine biologist also said they may have inadvertently been saved onto the device when he downloaded films and audiobooks while working on boats in the North Sea.

Christopher McWhirter. Image: Facebook

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the police had discovered nearly five hours’ worth of video footage involving boys and girls aged between four and 15 years old on McWhirter’s laptop.

The nature of the content is mostly too disturbing to be reported.

Jurors were shown a police interview, in which it was put to McWhirter that he had downloaded the indecent content through the username “Tophe”, which was linked to an email address.

However, McWhirter strenuously denied this, describing the practice as “sick”.

The disgraced Aberdeen-based marine biologist is now doing manual work

He appeared in the dock for sentencing yesterday.

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that McWhirter continued to deny the offence, which the lawyer conceded made his client’s position “very difficult”.

Mr Monro said McWhirter had been dismissed from his position as a marine biologist as a result of The Press and Journal previously reporting the outcome of his client’s trial.

Now, McWhirter has a new job doing manual work.

“He has had to start anew. It’s light years away from what he did before,” Mr Monro added.

The solicitor described his client as a “first offender” whom he would be “astonished” to see in a courtroom again.

‘I can only impose a custodial sentence’ – sheriff tells offender

Sentencing McWhirter, Sheriff Philip Mann told him that he had been convicted of “serious charges” and of having a “relatively large” amount of child images.

“You were also found in possession of extreme pornographic images involving women and animals,” he added.

“I can only impose a custodial sentence if I determine that no alternative sentence is appropriate,” the sheriff said, adding: “I have to say that I have reached the conclusion that a custodial sentence is in fact the only appropriate sentence.”

McWhirter, of Ashvale Place, Aberdeen, was jailed for 18 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

