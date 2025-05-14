Inverness cocaine dealer could be made to give up £60,000 in criminal earnings

An Inverness teenager who sold cocaine across the north-east for six months could be forced to give up the money he earned while doing so, a court has heard.

Ryan-Lee Nash appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday to lodge pleas of guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and having £61,035 through criminal conduct.

Sentence was deferred on the 19-year-old, however, for the preparation of background reports.

‘Serious charges’

Standing in the dock to confirm his name and his guilty pleas, Nash was told that he would now need to return to court next month to hear his fate.

The break will allow the local authority’s social work department to create a report on his personal circumstances.

It will also give the court time to further consider a restriction of liberty order, which could prevent Nash from leaving his home between certain hours of the day, and whether or not he will have to give up the cash he was caught with.

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Nash, of Telford Street, Inverness, his crimes could yet land him in a jail cell before allowing him to leave.

He said: “These are serious charges and could well result in a custodial sentence.”

Urging him to cooperate and comply with the social work department, Sheriff Mann added: “You’ll understand this is very much in your best interests.”

Nash, who admitted to supplying the drugs between July 2023 and January 2024, will now return to court on June 13.