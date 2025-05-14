Inverness cocaine dealer could be made to give up £60,000 in criminal earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Inverness cocaine dealer could be made to give up £60,000 in criminal earnings

Ryan-Lee Nash supplied the drugs across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire between 2023 and last year.

By Jamie Ross
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
An Inverness teenager who sold cocaine across the north-east for six months could be forced to give up the money he earned while doing so, a court has heard.

Ryan-Lee Nash appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday to lodge pleas of guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and having £61,035 through criminal conduct.

Sentence was deferred on the 19-year-old, however, for the preparation of background reports.

‘Serious charges’

Standing in the dock to confirm his name and his guilty pleas, Nash was told that he would now need to return to court next month to hear his fate.

The break will allow the local authority’s social work department to create a report on his personal circumstances.

It will also give the court time to further consider a restriction of liberty order, which could prevent Nash from leaving his home between certain hours of the day, and whether or not he will have to give up the cash he was caught with.

Sheriff Philip Mann warned Nash, of Telford Street, Inverness, his crimes could yet land him in a jail cell before allowing him to leave.

He said: “These are serious charges and could well result in a custodial sentence.”

Urging him to cooperate and comply with the social work department, Sheriff Mann added: “You’ll understand this is very much in your best interests.”

Nash, who admitted to supplying the drugs between July 2023 and January 2024, will now return to court on June 13.