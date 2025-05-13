Fort William sex offender avoids jail for sexual assaults on teens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William sex offender avoids jail for sexual assaults on teens

Robert Lawrie had been convicted of sexual assaults against three young victims - but still insists there was no sexual element to his behaviour.

By Jenni Gee
Robert Lawrie avoided jail at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A Fort William sex offender who sexually assaulted three young victims has avoided jail.

Robert Lawrie was convicted of the sex assaults, indecent communication, voyeurism and sexual exposure following a trial at Inverness Sheriff Court.

At the sentencing hearing today, a sheriff said it was “alarming” that he failed to recognise the criminality of his behaviour.

The charges detailed how Lawrie, 38, targeted one teenager by striking her on the buttocks, commenting on her body and asking her intimate questions.

He also communicated indecently by making a comment of a sexual nature toward the same victim when she was over 18.

A second teenage victim was touched on the thigh and slapped on the buttocks as well as being touched over and under her clothes by Lawrie, who also intentionally exposed his genitals to her.

Sex offender’s voyeurism

Lawrie asked this teenager sexual and intimate questions and observed her naked and doing a private act.

A third teenage girl was slapped on the buttocks by Lawrie.

The crimes all took place between 2013 and 2023 in Lochaber.

During the trial, one of Lawrie’s victims told the court that his actions left her feeling “uncomfortable” and “vulnerable”.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Pauline Gair, she said she thought: “How do I get out of this?” adding: “I wanted to say something but I knew I couldn’t.”

She rejected suggestions from Lawrie’s defence agent Clare Russell that his behaviour had been “playful” or “normal” and not sexual.

But a jury took under two hours to reject this position – finding Lawrie guilty of five charges unanimously and one by majority.

Inappropriate criminal behaviour

At the sentencing hearing, Ms Russell told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald her client had accepted his physical conduct from the outset – and now understood that it was inappropriate.

But Sheriff MacDonald replied: “Inappropriate is not enough to describe what went on here”

Ms Russell said: “He maintains his position that there wasn’t, at the time, any sexual element to his behaviour.”

The defence agent highlighted that an assessment had found Lawrie to be at low risk of reoffending.

Sheriff MacDonald said: “Your client had gone through this whole process not understanding that his behaviour is criminal.”

She added: “It is quite alarming.”

The sheriff told Lawrie she could quite easily send him to jail for his offences, but noted that this would only be for a relatively short period and would not see him receiving any help to address his behaviours.

Sex offender spared jail

She instead placed him on a community payback order with 300 hours of unpaid work in the community – the maximum allowed – and required him to remain under social work supervision for two years.

Sheriff MacDonald made non-harassment orders preventing Lawrie, of Lochyside, Fort William, from contacting his victims – two of them for five years.

The third non-harrassment order will remain in place for two years, and Lawrie will stay on the sex offenders register for the same period.