Jail for man who punched his partner and spat on her mum

A man has been jailed following an incident during which he punched his partner and spat on her mum.

Steven Potter had previously admitted threatening or abusive behaviour towards the two women, as well as charges of assault and assault to injury.

His solicitor told the court that Potter may have been in the grips of a drug-induced psychosis at the time of his crimes, which took place at Morrisons in Inverness.

Threats of violence

The charges detailed how, on December 19 2024, Potter acted in an aggressive manner towards the women, uttered derogatory remarks to his partner and her mother and repeatedly shouted and uttered threats of violence, as well as refusing to get out of his partner’s car.

On the same date, he spat on his girlfriend’s mother’s face, and punched his girlfriend in the head to her injury.

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Potter, told the court his client, who appeared via videolink at the sentencing hearing, wished to “take this very public opportunity to apologise”.

Potter was seen on the screen, hanging his head as Mr Dickson delivered comments in mitigation on his behalf, telling Sheriff Gary Aitken his client may have been suffering from a drug-induced episode of psychosis at the time of his crimes.

Crimes were ‘utterly disgusting’

Sheriff Aitken told Potter his actions were “utterly disgusting” and jailed him for 15 months, backdated to December 20 last year.

The sheriff also imposed a non-harassment order, preventing Potter from contacting the woman for 18 months.

On hearing this, Potter interjected via the videolink from HMP Addiewell, telling the sheriff: “I still love that girl – I’m still in a relationship with that lassie.”

Sheriff Aitken, who had sought the complainer’s position from the Crown before imposing the order, replied: “She doesn’t seem to be in a relationship with you.”