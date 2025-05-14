Mastrick man who brandished kitchen knife during neighbour feud avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Mastrick man who brandished kitchen knife during neighbour feud avoids prison

Ian Cowie, 38, had been having issues with people in the local community, his solicitor said, and made a "number of reckless decisions".

By David McPhee
Ian Cowie brandished a knife at his neighbour in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
A Mastrick man who brandished a large kitchen knife at his hammer-wielding neighbour has avoided a prison sentence.

Ian Cowie, 38, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted repeatedly pulling out the knife in a public place during a feud with the man.

The incident culminated in Cowie approaching the man’s vehicle in an attempt to scare him off.

Defending Cowie, his solicitor, Liam Mcallister, conceded his client had dealt with the situation “in the wrong way”.

Man brought out claw hammer from car

Fiscal depute David Ballock told the court that at about 6pm on March 18 2023, Cowie became involved in an argument with his neighbour outside his home in Mastrick that saw Cowie pull a large kitchen knife from behind his back.

The neighbour got into a Mercedes car and took a claw hammer from inside the driver’s side door, walking towards Cowie with the hammer in his hand.

The two men were seen to be goading each other into a fight while shouting and swearing at each other.

As the two men continued to size each other up, Cowie brandished the knife at his neighbour, the court was told.

Seeing the man coming, Cowie then ran into the block of flats where his flat was located, while the other male got into the Mercedes and drove it over to a patch of grass on Mastrick Road before stopping.

A short time later, Cowie exited his block of flats and approached the Mercedes, which reversed upon seeing him before changing direction and driving towards North Anderson Drive.

Cowie returned to his address briefly before appearing on his veranda clutching a large kitchen knife behind his back.

The police were called, and Cowie was arrested the following morning.

In the dock, Cowie pleaded guilty to one count of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by brandishing a knife and a second charge of being in possession of a knife in a public place without lawful authority.

He admitted an additional charge of failing to appear for a prior court hearing.

Ian Cowie was given an alternative to a prison sentence. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Reckless decisions’

Defence solicitor Liam Mcallister told the court that his client and the other man were neighbours who had been involved in a dispute.

“He has had problems with locals coming into his home and threatening to assault him,” the solicitor said.

“Due to that, his decision-making was skewed – this was an attempt to scare off those involved.

“One of those involved had armed himself with a hammer, but Mr Cowie has made a number of reckless decisions and knows this is something he dealt with in the wrong way.”

Sheriff Philip Mann told Cowie: “You do not have a bad record and fortunately for you the social work report was favourable – I’m not going to sentence you to custody today.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Mann made Cowie subject to a community payback order with supervision for 18 months and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He also fined Cowie, of Arnage Gardens, Aberdeen, a total of £420.

