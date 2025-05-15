Tain man who ran from police had cannabis worth more than £20,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Tain man who ran from police had cannabis worth more than £20,000

Dean Sutherland had two bags of cannabis with weighing a combined 1.3kg when he was searched by police in Tain.

By Jenni Gee
Dean Sutherland was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
A man who ran from police in Tain had cannabis potentially worth more than £20,000, a court had been told.

Dean Sutherland ran from uniformed officers when he spotted them in Mansefield Estate, Tain.

He was traced and searched, with police recovering two bags of cannabis with a combined weight of more than 1.3 kilograms.

Sutherland, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court that on March 5 last year, uniformed officers had been carrying out a foot search on an unrelated matter, when they were spotted by Sutherland.

Man ran from police

She said: “On observing the police, he turned and ran back the way he had just travelled.”

Seeing this, officers gave chase and Sutherland was traced in an alleyway off Scotsburn Road.

“They noted he had dilated pupils, was sweating and emanating a strong smell of cannabis,” Mrs Gair said.

Sutherland was detained for a drugs search and police recovered a rucksack and two self-seal bags containing a substance.

They also found an iPhone which appeared to have been discarded, but which Sutherland denied owning.

He was arrested and taken to the police station, where he provided a “no comment” interview.

A search of his home address uncovered no evidence of criminality, but subsequent testing of the substance recovered revealed it to be more than 1.3kg of cannabis with a potential value of £20,875 if sold in “one gram deals”.

Solicitor Graham Mann, for Sutherland, told the court that his client’s role had been “to hold on to those drugs”  but conceded: “It is not an insignificant quantity.”

He said: “He was using drugs at the time and this was a means – unfortunately – of supporting that.”

Remorse and regret

Mr Mann told Sheriff Gary Aitken: “He has expressed remorse and regret.”

Sheriff Aitken told Sutherland, of Fountain Road, Tain: “I’m sure you appreciate now that this was an ill-advised situation to place yourself in.

“The court takes a dim view of those who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs at any stage in the supply chain.”

He placed him on a community payback order with requirements that he remain under supervision for 18 months and complete 150 hours of unpaid work in the community.

 