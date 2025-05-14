Two men jailed after huge cannabis farm found in former Peterhead nightclub

Two men have been jailed after a huge cannabis farm was found hidden inside a former Peterhead nightclub.

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi, both 26, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today to be sentenced after admitting growing and supplying the drug from inside the former Deja Vu nightclub.

Their operation came to light in September last year when police stormed the old nightspot on Queen Street and uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants.

The building was shut down and the drugs – valued at an estimated £1.5 million – were pulled seized.

However, the court heard today that this valuation was overestimated, and the actual amount of the drugs haul was up to £777,600.

Sarasellil also pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK using an illegal small boat from France in July last year, contrary to the Immigration Act.

Abazi was jailed for 42 months for the production and supply of a controlled drug, Sarasellil received an extra six months on top of his 42-month sentence for re-entering the country illegally.

Cannabis gardens discovered

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court police forced entry to the vacant nightclub on September 18 last year where they found two floors of cannabis plants inside, along with Abazi and Sarasellil.

“They found a sophisticated set-up involving lighting, ventilation and electrical supply,” Mr McAllister said.

“The first growing area was the former dance floor, and a second area was found on the first floor in the former cinema.”

The court heard a third cannabis garden was discovered at the rear.

A total of 960 plants were found on site, with a potential street value of anywhere between £192,000 and £777,600.

Abazi was found inside the building and was arrested, telling officers: “I’m not involved in the electrics.

“I was just working there to water – I’m not involved with trafficking – just watering the cannabis.”

Co-accused tried to jump from window

The court heard his co-accused Sarasellil was captured trying to flee by jumping from a window.

He told arresting officers: “It’s not because I wanted to do this – I do not know about the electrics – it was ready when I got there.”

Abazi’s defence solicitor Sam Milligan said his client was from Albania and had no previous convictions, adding: “He is not a foolish man.”

Mr Milligan went on to describe how Abazi had come to the UK in search of work, but had entered illegally, adding: “He was allocated work in London at first, but did not receive fair remuneration.

“He part-paid his transportation costs and was thereafter taken to Peterhead when he was unable to repay the amount in full.”

Mr Milligan said the legal criteria for coercion and working under duress had not been met, but told the court his client was “very much at the bottom of the pyramid”.

Abazi, who will face deportation at the end of his prison sentence, was said to “welcome” that outcome.

Illegal immigrant helped authorities

Sheriff Annella Cowan, speaking to Abazi, said: “You knew what you were getting involved in, but you took part anyway.

“Given the value, I would have imposed a sentence of four and a half years, but because of your guilty plea I shall discount this to three and a half years or 42 months, backdated to September 19, 2024.”

The court heard that following Sarasellil’s arrest, police were made aware, by the Home Office, that he was in breach of a Deportation Order in that he had returned to the UK in a small boat from France.

His defence solicitor Iain Jane said Sarasellil had found himself in a similar situation to his colleague in that he had been working in London trying to pay off his transportation debt.

Mr Jane explained: “Compound interest was being added, and he was making no headway with it.”

Sarasellil was also brought to Peterhead, but said, as with Abazi, the legal test for it being treated as coercion had not been reached.

Mr Jane said his client had helped authorities by giving them information on how he entered the UK by a small boat.

Sheriff Cowan asked if this information had been useful in monitoring immigration, but fiscal depute McAllister was unsure.

She said to Sarasellil of his illegal immigration charge: “Taking the best interpretation of the information put before me, you will be sentenced to six months imprisonment.”

Sarasellil was also sentenced to 42 months for the cultivation and supply of cannabis, meaning he will serve a total jail sentence of 48 months.