Two men jailed after huge cannabis farm found in former Peterhead nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Two men jailed after huge cannabis farm found in former Peterhead nightclub

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi admitted growing drugs worth more than £777,000.

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead cannabis growers Ronaldo Abazi, left, and Iraldo Sarasellil.
Peterhead cannabis growers Ronaldo Abazi, left, and Iraldo Sarasellil.

Two men have been jailed after a huge cannabis farm was found hidden inside a former Peterhead nightclub.

Iraldo Sarasellil and Ronaldo Abazi, both 26, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court today to be sentenced after admitting growing and supplying the drug from inside the former Deja Vu nightclub.

Their operation came to light in September last year when police stormed the old nightspot on Queen Street and uncovered hundreds of cannabis plants.

The building was shut down and the drugs – valued at an estimated £1.5 million – were pulled seized.

However, the court heard today that this valuation was overestimated, and the actual amount of the drugs haul was up to £777,600.

The cannabis plants found within Deja Vu, Peterhead. Image: Submitted

Sarasellil also pleaded guilty to knowingly entering the UK using an illegal small boat from France in July last year, contrary to the Immigration Act.

Abazi was jailed for 42 months for the production and supply of a controlled drug, Sarasellil received an extra six months on top of his 42-month sentence for re-entering the country illegally.

Cannabis gardens discovered

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister told the court police forced entry to the vacant nightclub on September 18 last year where they found two floors of cannabis plants inside, along with Abazi and Sarasellil.

“They found a sophisticated set-up involving lighting, ventilation and electrical supply,” Mr McAllister said.

“The first growing area was the former dance floor, and a second area was found on the first floor in the former cinema.”

The court heard a third cannabis garden was discovered at the rear.

The drugs were found inside the former Deja Vu nightclub.

A total of 960 plants were found on site, with a potential street value of anywhere between £192,000 and £777,600.

Abazi was found inside the building and was arrested, telling officers: “I’m not involved in the electrics.

“I was just working there to water – I’m not involved with trafficking – just watering the cannabis.”

Co-accused tried to jump from window

The court heard his co-accused Sarasellil was captured trying to flee by jumping from a window.

He told arresting officers: “It’s not because I wanted to do this – I do not know about the electrics – it was ready when I got there.”

Abazi’s defence solicitor Sam Milligan said his client was from Albania and had no previous convictions, adding: “He is not a foolish man.”

Mr Milligan went on to describe how Abazi had come to the UK in search of work, but had entered illegally, adding: “He was allocated work in London at first, but did not receive fair remuneration.

“He part-paid his transportation costs and was thereafter taken to Peterhead when he was unable to repay the amount in full.”

Mr Milligan said the legal criteria for coercion and working under duress had not been met, but told the court his client was “very much at the bottom of the pyramid”.

Abazi, who will face deportation at the end of his prison sentence, was said to “welcome” that outcome.

Illegal immigrant helped authorities

Sheriff Annella Cowan, speaking to Abazi, said: “You knew what you were getting involved in, but you took part anyway.

“Given the value, I would have imposed a sentence of four and a half years, but because of your guilty plea I shall discount this to three and a half years or 42 months, backdated to September 19, 2024.”

The court heard that following Sarasellil’s arrest, police were made aware, by the Home Office, that he was in breach of a Deportation Order in that he had returned to the UK in a small boat from France.

His defence solicitor Iain Jane said Sarasellil had found himself in a similar situation to his colleague in that he had been working in London trying to pay off his transportation debt.

Peterhead cannabis growers Ronaldo Abazi, left, and Iraldo Sarasellil.

Mr Jane explained: “Compound interest was being added, and he was making no headway with it.”

Sarasellil was also brought to Peterhead, but said, as with Abazi, the legal test for it being treated as coercion had not been reached.

Mr Jane said his client had helped authorities by giving them information on how he entered the UK by a small boat.

Sheriff Cowan asked if this information had been useful in monitoring immigration, but fiscal depute McAllister was unsure.

She said to Sarasellil of his illegal immigration charge: “Taking the best interpretation of the information put before me, you will be sentenced to six months imprisonment.”

Sarasellil was also sentenced to 42 months for the cultivation and supply of cannabis, meaning he will serve a total jail sentence of 48 months.

 

 