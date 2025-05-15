Man broke into Highland hotel – then stayed for drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man broke into Highland hotel – then stayed for drinks

Duncan McLaren was captured on CCTV forcing entry to the bar of the Balavil Sports Hotel in Newtonmore.

By Jenni Gee
Duncan McLaren broke into the Balavil Sports Hotel. Image: Google Street View
A man broke into a Highland hotel – then stayed for a two-hour drinking session, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Duncan McLaren was caught on CCTV forcing entry to the bar of the Balavil Sports Hotel in Newtonmore.

After helping himself to bottles of alcohol, he sat down at a table – and stayed for around two and a half hours.

On the same date, McLaren smashed the window of an unoccupied holiday let in the Highland village.

McLaren, 34, admitted breaking into the hotel and maliciously smashing the other property’s window.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that it was around 3.40am on April 21 last year that CCTV captured McLaren approaching the Balavis Sports Hotel, in Main Street, Newtonmore.

The hotel had been locked up for the night, with the metal shutter to the bar area closed and locked in place.

Thief broke window

The fiscal depute described how footage showed McLaren climbing on a window sill and breaking the top glass in a sash window before pulling the window up.

He entered the premises and approached the bar, trying to gain access.

When this failed, he forced the shutter up, causing damage worth around £2,300, and climbed over the bar.

He used his phone as a light as he looked around and then grabbed two bottles and a glass before taking a seat in the bar area, where he spent the next two hours.

CCTV captured McLaren leaving the premises at 6.14am.

On the same day the owners of the Signal Box holiday let on Station Road in Newtonmore visited their property and found that the security chain was attached on the inside.

Broken window was blood-stained

At the rear of the property, however, they discovered a blood-stained broken window and could see two cans of cola on a table inside, causing them to contact police.

The damage to the window at the property was valued at £300 and the value of the bottles taken from the bar was £63.99.

McLaren’s solicitor, Clare Russell, told the court her client had been in the throes of a mental health crisis at the time of his crimes, following a bereavement.

Sheriff Gary Aitken said: “There is clearly something very wrong with anybody who decides to break into a hotel to sit and have a drink in and breaks into somebody’s house to sleep in it.”

He called for presentencing reports.

McLaren, of Bonnet Hill Road, Pitlochry, will appear again next month.

 

 