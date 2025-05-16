Dangerous driver sped away from police – then reported car stolen

A dangerous driver sped away from police in Inverness, then reported his vehicle stolen.

James Milne drove the wrong way down a one-way street, ignored police blue lights and ran a red light before officers stood down.

He reported the car he had been driving stolen, but later admitted to police he had been driving.

Milne, 23, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of dangerous driving in relation to the incident on March 14 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall told Sheriff Sarah Matheson it was around 12.35pm on that day that officers carrying out routine mobile patrol spotted Milne’s Mazda 6 travelling at “excessive speed” on the built-up Dunabban Street, in Inverness.

Wrong way on one-way street

The police vehicle came behind Milne’s car which turned left onto Telford Road, before going the wrong way down the one-way street.

Ms Marshall said: “They activated blue lights and indicated for the vehicle to stop.”

She told the court that Milne’s car then “continued at speed”, making several overtakes and running a red light.

A pursuit was not authorised, and the police stood down, but the car was later traced at an address in Skinner Court and seized.

Milne was identified as the registered keeper, and the court heard he had contacted police to report the vehicle stolen.

Milne later identified himself as the driver.

Solicitor Marc Dickson told the court that Milne had recently bought the vehicle but did not have the correct paperwork in place at the time of the incident.

Driver ‘panicked’ over paperwork

He said: “For reasons he now cannot explain, he panicked.

“Within a short period of time he promptly reflected on just how stupid he had been and gave an honest account.”

Sheriff Matheson banned Milne, of Kessock Road, Inverness, from the roads for 16 months – after which he will need to sit and pass the extended test to drive.

The sheriff also fined him £380.