Oban man had to put his pet dog down – so strangled it in the bathroom

An Oban man who pleaded guilty to strangling his American Bully dog has been warned he faces jail for the “awful” crime.

Harry Russell, 42, killed his dog, called Rex, after a neighbour complained about his pet’s aggressive behaviour.

After agreeing with his then-partner that Rex should be put down, Russell took the dog into a bathroom and throttled him to death, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

Russell appeared in court yesterday and admitted carrying out the killing at an address on Hazeldene Crescent, Oban, in April 2021.

Sheriff Euan Cameron told Russell that, given his criminal record, his actions crossed the custodial threshold “and then some”.

Oban court hears disturbing details of Rex’s death

Depute fiscal Raeesa Ahmed said that Russell, of Kerrera Terrace, Oban, and his then partner had adopted Rex at the age of two.

Rex had a psychological disorder and was aggressive to other dogs.

She said: “During April 2021, the complainer was in the locus when a neighbour had cause for complaint about Rex’s behaviour.

“The accused had gone out to get Rex and brought him into the living room of the house.

“The accused and the complainer agreed that Rex’s behaviour was not acceptable, so they agreed they would have Rex put down.

“The complainer said she would contact the vets to have the dog put down, but the accused stopped her, saying ‘I have to do this myself’.

Dog was being strangled in bathroom

“Russell had been drinking heavily at the time and was behaving aggressively to the complainer. He said it was his dog.

“The complainer had seen him angry before but did not expect him to kill the dog.”

The woman went outside to check on her children, and when she came back 10 minutes later, she saw Russell kneeling over the dog in the bathroom. He appeared to be strangling it.

“The complainer said ‘what the hell are you doing?,’” Miss Ahmed said.

“He didn’t look up and continued to strangle the dog. It went on for a minute.

“Thinking [Rex] was dead. Russell was then angry.

“The complainer said the dog Rex was not moving. It was at that moment that the accused and complainer heard the dog gargle.

“The complainer told Russell to leave the dog alone. The accused ignored her and got back on top of the dog to strangle him.”

Rex died moments later.

The complainer then dragged Rex’s body into the bathroom and exited the room via the window.

“That evening, the complainer took the dog to be buried at a place where he liked to walk.”

The complainer was said to be “terrified” of the accused and kept what had happened secret, telling people “Rex had been put down”.

But later she reported it to the police.

Complainer ‘terrified’ and kept death a secret

The defence agent for JBM Law said they would reserve mitigation until the case is called again on June 11, but told the court: “On the date of the offence, the neighbour had complained that [Rex] had bitten another dog.”

The solicitor also noted that since the incident, Russell had turned his life around.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “What an utterly, awful, awful, awful thing to do. I am appalled by what I have heard.

“Because you have never served a custodial sentence, and you are already subject to a community payback order, I am calling for a criminal justice social work report.

“I am also seeking a restriction of liberty order assessment, and at the next calling, I will consider the Crown’s motion for a disqualification order.”

The disqualification order — if granted — could restrict Russell’s ability to own or look after a dog or other animals in the future.

Sheriff Cameron added: “Custody is a possibility here, but I will reserve that decision until I have everything in front of me.”

