‘Irate’ Oban man with hammer in town centre ordered to carry out unpaid work

An “irate” man who took a hammer onto the streets of Oban in the early hours of the morning has been told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Alex McLeish, 54, was drunk when he left his home at Macdougall Court, Dunollie, and made his way via Corran Brae to the town centre.

McLeish, who admitted his guilt, was described as “irate” by depute fiscal Raeesa Ahmed.

Oban man described as ‘irate’ after argument

She told Oban Sheriff Court: “In the early hours of December 7, 2024, the accused had been in a verbal argument with someone.

“The accused left his own address with a hammer and went via Corran Brae to the town centre. Someone saw this and dialled 999.

“Police attended and the accused was there and under the influence of alcohol. It was confirmed he was in possession of a hammer.

“He threw it away when police came.

“He said he had it to defend himself. He showed officers messages between himself and another individual. One message to McLeish read, ‘Come to the Cellar [Bar] and I will knock you out.’

“He was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright described it as a “deeply regretful” incident.

Oban court hears alcohol was a key factor in taking the hammer

He said: “My client is a man who has a weakness for drink. He got rid of the hammer when he saw police.

“He has turned up today smartly dressed, which shows he has respect for the court.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “He isn’t a frequent attendee at court, but he is drinking himself into jail.

“When alcohol is compounded with weapons, the consequences can be serious and fatal.

“One can only imagine what could have happened.

“Alcohol offers you no defence and you must take responsibility for your actions.

“In your favour is a limited criminal record, significant remorse and regret.”

McLeish was sentenced to a community payback order of 18 months with supervision to address his alcohol problems and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Cameron continued: “If you breach this order, you will be remanded in custody.

“To mark the gravity of your actions, I am also placing a restriction of liberty order on you for four months between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

“But I will relax that condition on July 11 and 12 to allow you to attend your son’s wedding.

“Breach this and you will be back before me.”

