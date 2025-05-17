‘Irate’ Oban man with hammer in town centre ordered to carry out unpaid work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Irate’ Oban man with hammer in town centre ordered to carry out unpaid work

Alex McLeish has been ordered to complete unpaid work and placed under supervision after taking a hammer into the town centre following a late-night argument.

By Louise Glen
Alex mcleish oban hammer court
Alex McLeish pled guilty to having an offensive weapon in Oban town centre. Image: Facebook.

An “irate” man who took a hammer onto the streets of Oban in the early hours of the morning has been told to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Alex McLeish, 54, was drunk when he left his home at Macdougall Court, Dunollie, and made his way via Corran Brae to the town centre.

McLeish, who admitted his guilt, was described as “irate” by depute fiscal Raeesa Ahmed.

Oban man described as ‘irate’ after argument

Oban hammer was found on Oban Esplanade.
Oban’s Esplanade, where Alex McLeish was witnessed with a hammer. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

She told Oban Sheriff Court: “In the early hours of December 7, 2024, the accused had been in a verbal argument with someone.

“The accused left his own address with a hammer and went via Corran Brae to the town centre. Someone saw this and dialled 999.

“Police attended and the accused was there and under the influence of alcohol. It was confirmed he was in possession of a hammer.

“He threw it away when police came.

“He said he had it to defend himself. He showed officers messages between himself and another individual. One message to McLeish read, ‘Come to the Cellar [Bar] and I will knock you out.’

“He was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

Defence agent Graeme Wright described it as a “deeply regretful” incident.

Oban court hears alcohol was a key factor in taking the hammer

He said: “My client is a man who has a weakness for drink. He got rid of the hammer when he saw police.

“He has turned up today smartly dressed, which shows he has respect for the court.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “He isn’t a frequent attendee at court, but he is drinking himself into jail.

“When alcohol is compounded with weapons, the consequences can be serious and fatal.

“One can only imagine what could have happened.

“Alcohol offers you no defence and you must take responsibility for your actions.

“In your favour is a limited criminal record, significant remorse and regret.”

McLeish was sentenced to a community payback order of 18 months with supervision to address his alcohol problems and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Cameron continued: “If you breach this order, you will be remanded in custody.

“To mark the gravity of your actions, I am also placing a restriction of liberty order on you for four months between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

“But I will relax that condition on July 11 and 12 to allow you to attend your son’s wedding.

“Breach this and you will be back before me.”

