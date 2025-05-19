Man struggled with security after being refused entry to bar

A man struggled with a door supervisor after being refused entry to a city centre bar, a court has been told.

Thomas Troup had appeared “under the influence” when he tried to get in to the Market Bar in Inverness.

But when he was tod he could not come in he remonstrated with staff – resulting in a “struggle”.

Troup, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 7 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall said it was around 11.20pm that Troup approached the door of the Church Street premises and walked through the alleyway, looking to gain access.

Would-be pub-goer seemed ‘under the influence’

She said the door supervisor “believed him to be under the influence” and so “refused him entrance”.

Troup was asked to leave the front of the bar but became confrontational, asking why he was not allowed entry.

He moved into the personal space of the door supervisor, who then pushed him backwards, after which the pair engaged in a struggle.

Police were contacted and Troup was taken to the rear of a police vehicle.

‘A very brief matter’

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Troup, said his client had been so cooperative that police had then de-arrested him and allowed him to return home.

Mr Dickson explained that his client had been pushed “ fairly forcefully” by the door supervisor and this had precipitated the struggle.

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson “It was a very brief matter” and added: “Mr Troup wishes to apologise”.

Sheriff Matheson fined Troup, of Lochiel Road, Inverness, £290.