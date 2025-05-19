Man struggled with security after being refused entry to bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man struggled with security after being refused entry to bar

Thomas Troup admitted threatening of abusive behaviour after the struggle with a door supevisor which happened after he was refused entry to the Market Bar.

By Jenni Gee
Market Bar Inverness
The incident took placed outside the Market Bar. Image: ASG Commercial

A man struggled with a door supervisor after being refused entry to a city centre bar, a court has been told.

Thomas Troup had appeared “under the influence” when he tried to get in to the Market Bar in Inverness.

But when he was tod he could not come in he remonstrated with staff – resulting in a “struggle”.

Troup, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on July 7 last year.

Fiscal depute Sophie Marshall said it was around 11.20pm that Troup approached the door of the Church Street premises and walked through the alleyway, looking to gain access.

Would-be pub-goer seemed ‘under the influence’

She said the door supervisor “believed him to be under the influence” and so “refused him entrance”.

Troup was asked to leave the front of the bar but became confrontational, asking why he was not allowed entry.

He moved into the personal space of the door supervisor, who then pushed him backwards, after which the pair engaged in a struggle.

Police were contacted and Troup was taken to the rear of a police vehicle.

‘A very brief matter’

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Troup, said his client had been so cooperative that police had then de-arrested him and allowed him to return home.

Mr Dickson explained that his client had been pushed “ fairly forcefully” by the door supervisor and this had precipitated the struggle.

He told Sheriff Sara Matheson “It was a very brief matter” and added: “Mr Troup wishes to apologise”.

Sheriff  Matheson fined Troup, of Lochiel Road, Inverness, £290.