Roads ban for driver clocked at 118mph on ‘tempting’ stretch of the A9

A lorry driver will lose his job after he was banned for hitting 118mph in his Audi.

John Gillies was doing 48mph more than the maximum speed limit when he passed police carrying out speed checks on the A9 near Alvie.

A sheriff noted it was a stretch of road that was “tempting” for drivers prone to speed.

Gillies, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single speeding charge in relation to the incident on June 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said, on that date, police had been carrying out static speed checks on the A9.

A9 driver reached 118mph

They spotted Gillies’ Audi A3 apparently travelling in excess of the 70mph speed limit and their equipment then registered a speed of 118mph.

An officer then emerged and signalled for the vehicle to stop and Gillies was identified as the driver.

Solicitor Graham Mann told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that his client was a professional lorry driver by trade, working for a “pretty big” transport company.

He said Gillies stood to lose his job as a result of the offence.

Mr Mann noted that there was no appropriate place for that speed on the A9, but Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said the stretch of road was a “tempting” one for drivers prone to speed.

Mr Mann said his client felt traffic had been “quite quick” on the day in question, to which Sheriff MacDonald commented: “I suspect not as quick as him”

Speed was ‘absolutely crazy’

She told Gillies: “It is absolutely crazy for anybody to drive at 118mph on the A9 anywhere.

She told Gillies he would be banned from the roads for 10 months “because of your analogous convictions and because of the excessively high speed here”.

Gillies of Birnam Place, Hamilton, was also fined £760.