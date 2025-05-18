Roads ban for driver clocked at 118mph on ‘tempting’ stretch of the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Roads ban for driver clocked at 118mph on ‘tempting’ stretch of the A9

John Gillies was clocked doing 48mph more than the 70mph speed limit on the dual carriageway near Alvie.

By Jenni Gee
John Gillies was clocked at 118mph near Alvie. Image: Google Street View
John Gillies was clocked at 118mph near Alvie. Image: Google Street View

A lorry driver will lose his job after he was banned for hitting 118mph in his Audi.

John Gillies was doing 48mph more than the maximum speed limit when he passed police carrying out speed checks on the A9 near Alvie.

A sheriff noted it was a stretch of road that was “tempting” for drivers prone to speed.

Gillies, 28, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single speeding charge in relation to the incident on June 15 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray said, on that date, police had been carrying out static speed checks on the A9.

A9 driver reached 118mph

They spotted Gillies’ Audi A3 apparently travelling in excess of the 70mph speed limit and their equipment then registered a speed of 118mph.

An officer then emerged and signalled for the vehicle to stop and Gillies was identified as the driver.

Solicitor Graham Mann told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that his client was a professional lorry driver by trade, working for a “pretty big” transport company.

He said Gillies stood to lose his job as a result of the offence.

Mr Mann noted that there was no appropriate place for that speed on the A9, but Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said the stretch of road was a “tempting” one for drivers prone to speed.

Mr Mann said his client felt traffic had been “quite quick” on the day in question, to which Sheriff MacDonald commented: “I suspect not as quick as him”

Speed was ‘absolutely crazy’

She told Gillies: “It is absolutely crazy for anybody to drive at 118mph on the A9 anywhere.

She told Gillies he would be banned from the roads for 10 months “because of your analogous convictions and because of the excessively high speed here”.

Gillies of Birnam Place, Hamilton, was also fined £760.