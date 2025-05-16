Second man accused of Johnny Foxes attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Second man accused of Johnny Foxes attempted murder

Aiden Mackenzie appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court accused over the incident at the popular nightspot.

By David Love
The alleged assault took place at Johnny Foxes in Inverness.
A second person has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a man at an Inverness nightspot.

Aiden Mackenzie appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face a charge that he assaulted Daniel Mackay at Johnny Foxes.

The 20-year-old also faces an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The alleged incident occurred at the late-night Bank Street bar at around 12.30am on Sunday, April 13 this year. 

Officers were called out to the scene, as well as an ambulance, and Mr Mackay, 20, was taken to hospital with a serious injury, police said at the time.

Accused facing two charges

One charge facing Mackenzie alleges that, while acting alongside co-accused Finlay Laird, the two men repeatedly struck Mr Mackay on the head and body with a glass or similar object to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life and attempted to murder him.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening and coercive manner towards his partner or ex-partner between August 1, 2024 and April 13 this year.

Mackenzie, from Westhill, Inverness, made no plea to both charges and was released on bail.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald committed Mackenzie for further examination, and he will appear again at court at a later date.