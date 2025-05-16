Second man accused of Johnny Foxes attempted murder

A second person has appeared in court accused of the attempted murder of a man at an Inverness nightspot.

Aiden Mackenzie appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court to face a charge that he assaulted Daniel Mackay at Johnny Foxes.

The 20-year-old also faces an additional charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The alleged incident occurred at the late-night Bank Street bar at around 12.30am on Sunday, April 13 this year.

Officers were called out to the scene, as well as an ambulance, and Mr Mackay, 20, was taken to hospital with a serious injury, police said at the time.

Accused facing two charges

One charge facing Mackenzie alleges that, while acting alongside co-accused Finlay Laird, the two men repeatedly struck Mr Mackay on the head and body with a glass or similar object to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life and attempted to murder him.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening and coercive manner towards his partner or ex-partner between August 1, 2024 and April 13 this year.

Mackenzie, from Westhill, Inverness, made no plea to both charges and was released on bail.

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald committed Mackenzie for further examination, and he will appear again at court at a later date.