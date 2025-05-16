Peterhead man killed mum in frenzied knife attack in her home

A Peterhead man has admitted stabbing his mum to death in a brutal knife attack at their home.

Jonathon Divers, 32, struck Elizabeth Watson, 58, at least 40 times at their home in Peterhead on June 27 2023.

Divers – who was previously locked up aged 17 for stabbing a stranger in the neck – argued with churchgoer Elizabeth after she raised concerns due to the effects of alcohol on him.

He went on to repeatedly hit grandmother Elizabeth with a knife when she told him to leave the property.

Divers was initially charged with murdering Elizabeth, but he pleaded guilty today to culpable homicide.

The High Court in Glasgow was told that the plea was accepted under “diminished responsibility”.

The mum-of-two returned home from working in a fish factory that day to find Divers and her partner Gary Watson drinking alcohol.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: “She was concerned about the effect the alcohol would have on her son.

“She phoned her other son to say that her partner and Divers had been verbally abusive towards her and that the pair had barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

“Miss Watson wanted them to leave.”

Divers left the room while Mr Watson stayed behind,

Mr McVicar said: “Divers stabbed her repeatedly with a kitchen knife he was carrying in his waistband of his trousers.”

Multiple stab wounds

A neighbour heard Elizabeth’s cry for help and found her lying on the floor with a “large amount of blood” present.

Divers was noted to be in a state of rage, with blood on his face.

Mr Watson heard screaming and stated Divers did not reply when he was asked what he did.

Police traced Divers to the bathroom where he was found to be smoking a cigarette with an injury to his left hand.

He stated that he “did not know” what had happened to the officers and asked if they did.

A forensic examination was carried out, which found that Elizabeth was struck “multiple times” by the knife in the living room.

Mr McVicar added: “A pathologist stated there were 40 sharp force injuries to the head, neck and back.”

Elizabeth’s jugular vein had also been struck during the attack.

There was also evidence of defensive injuries to Elizabeth’s right hand.

‘He is profoundly sorry’

Donald Findlay KC, defending, told the court: “We can be satisfied that he grasps what his position is.

“He is profoundly sorry for what he did and it has caused him a great deal of pain and distress.”

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month at the High Court in Livingston by Judge Andrew Cubie who continued to detain Divers in a state mental hospital.

The judge said: “This was a frenzied attack in which you repeatedly stabbed her.

“It is disturbing a son killing his mother and there is nothing I can say or do that can reflect the enormity of this deed.

“The consequences of your diminished responsibility mean you are unable to manage your emotions and maintain control – alcohol had a likely impact.

“You accept the death of a much loved partner, daughter, grandmother who contributed to our community through her friends, family and church involvement.”

In a statement following her death the time, her family said: “Elizabeth was a much-loved mum and grandma, she will be missed dearly by many.”

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Elizabeth Watson, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Previous stabbing

In 2010, when Divers was 17, he was locked up for stabbing a stranger in the neck because he “wanted to know how it felt to kill someone”.

Divers was sentenced to a year at Polmont Young Offenders Institution, near Falkirk.

The 17-year-old appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted attacking an 18-year-old with a kitchen knife.

He later told police he got the idea from watching TV and films.

Divers’ victim escaped serious injury, but was left permanently scarred.

After today’s hearing, Pastor Neil Cameron of APEX Church in Peterhead paid tribute to Elizabeth Watson.

He said: “Elizabeth was a beloved part of our church family for many years, and her presence is deeply missed at our gatherings.

“She was taken from us too soon, but we hold close the many warm memories of her gentle spirit and the kindness she so freely shared with everyone.

“Her legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.”