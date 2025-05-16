Rowing coach sexually assaulted woman outside Aberdeen boat club

A senior Aberdeen rowing coach has been sentenced in court for sexually assaulting a woman and assaulting a young rower.

Ian Duncan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted repeatedly touching the bottom of a teenager, who was under the age of 18, in 2013 and 2014.

Duncan was a trustee of Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association (ASRA) until April 2021 and a rowing coach there for more than 20 years.

He also admitted sexually assaulting a woman in January 2012 by kissing her and attempting to insert his tongue in her mouth.

Duncan and ASRA’s trustees claim that second incident is unconnected to ASRA activity because it happened on the road outside the club, rather than inside.

It comes as multiple whistleblowers called for ASRA’s trustees to resign amid claims of a “toxic culture” there.

Sex offenders register

Duncan, of Oldfold Crescent, Milltimber, has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Though the incidents took place more than a decade ago, they did not come to the police’s attention at the time.

An investigation was launched in 2020 by the sport’s governing body, Scottish Rowing, and that led to the prosecution.

Scottish Rowing worked with the Children First charity to take 40 statements from people associated with ASRA.

The body suspended Duncan from rowing-related activity in April 2021 as a result.

It then passed a file to police, which launched its own investigation.

Due to the complex nature, it took another four years for the matter to get to court.

At the beginning of this year, Duncan was charged with four offences.

There were accusations of sexually assaulting two girls and a woman and of making sexual remarks towards another girl, all at ASRA.

However, at a hearing on April 4, the Crown agreed with Duncan that two charges – each relating to different teenage girls – would not be progressed.

The Crown amended the wording of the remaining accusation of sexual assault of the other teenage girl on the charge sheet, so that it became an accusation of assault.

Duncan admitted the newly worded offence and also admitted sexually assaulting the woman.

Sex attacker shakes hands with ASRA representatives after case

It is understood that, on New Year’s Eve 2012, the adult victim in that case was sitting in her car outside ASRA.

Duncan had gone towards the car to wish her a happy new year.

The victim wound down her window and Duncan then attempted to insert his tongue in her mouth.

During a sentencing hearing at the same court this morning, Duncan’s defence solicitor John Hardie said: “My client works for a telecoms company.

“He has been suspended due to these matters and will now lose his job.

“Mr Duncan is extremely remorseful for what he has done, though he has no memory of the incidents in question.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced Duncan to a community payback order.

It means he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

This would have been 125 hours had Duncan taken the matter to trial,

The sheriff also imposed a 12-month supervision order, including a notification requirement for 12 months.

After today’s hearing, senior ASRA representatives could be seen standing outside courtroom with Duncan shaking his hand.

He was then helped by court staff to leave the building via a back door, so as to evade the waiting Press and Journal photographer.

‘I have no memory of attack’

Before the court hearing, Mr Duncan claimed to have no memory of the incidents outlined in the charges and that he agreed to plead guilty once he learned that there were independent witnesses to the incidents.

He added: “I am full of regret for something that I have done and don’t remember.

“I’m quite disappointed in my behaviour in terms of that.

“I am remorseful. If the woman had mentioned it at the time, I would have apologised immediately.

“I’ve had my memory questioned. There’s a gap there.

“It’s not in my nature to cause offence.

“(The two victims) – I do regret causing them offence.”

In anticipation of the sentencing hearing, ASRA’s trustees wrote to parents on Thursday night.

This followed the suspension of ASRA founder Bryan Steel from rowing-related activities for 10 years, which Scottish Rowing announced on Thursday night.

The ASRA letter said: “There has been media interest in both cases and we believe there is likely to be press coverage of the cases.

“We have been working tirelessly to update ASRA’s policies and procedures to ensure that they are athlete led and always put the continued development of the

athletes first.

‘We welcome feedback’

“We have also continued the improvements to ASRA’s athletes facilities to ensure it is always a welcoming, inclusive and safe environment, where the athletes of all abilities and ages can flourish.

“We always welcome involvement, suggestions and feedback from the parents.

“It is hoped none of the above will affect the present structure and running of ASRA and we will remain open as scheduled.”

After the hearing, Scottish Rowing issued a statement.

It read: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with those affected by this case, and we acknowledge the courage of those who came forward to give evidence.

“Today’s conviction and disposal of the criminal proceedings follows a longstanding investigation that was initiated by Scottish Rowing following concerns of a safeguarding nature that were raised directly with the governing body in 2020.

“Following an initial assessment by Scottish Rowing, this individual was placed under a precautionary suspension in April 2021.

“Thereafter, an investigation took place, and during the course of this investigation, a decision was taken in consultation with Children First to refer matters to Police Scotland.

“At the request of Police Scotland, Scottish Rowing suspended its investigation in August 2021.

“The individual in question remained under precautionary suspension by Scottish Rowing throughout this period, banning the individual from all club and governing body activity.

Disciplinary process to resume

“Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, Scottish Rowing will be resuming its sports-level disciplinary process against the individual and is unable to comment further at this stage.”

The statement added: “Scottish Rowing can confirm that the individual is not currently a member of Scottish Rowing and Scottish Rowing has continued to act beyond the term of membership as is appropriate in these circumstances, to continue to provide a safe and well-governed sport.

“Scottish Rowing takes the welfare of everyone involved in our sport extremely seriously.

“We have strict wellbeing and protection standards and codes of conduct in place.

“In addition, we continually review our approach and take all necessary steps to ensure we meet best practice and to enforce the protection measures available within our sport.

“We encourage anyone with concerns of a safeguarding nature to report them

through the appropriate channels.”