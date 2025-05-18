Turriff serial sex offender caught out by girlfriend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Turriff serial sex offender caught out by girlfriend

Murray Temple, 31, was also communicating with a teenage boy online while pretending to be an adult woman.

By David McPhee
Murray Temple admitted two charges related to children and child abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.
Murray Temple admitted two charges related to children and child abuse material. Image: DC Thomson.

A Turriff paedophile was caught after his girlfriend found indecent images of teenage boys on his mobile phone.

Murray Temple, 31, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted downloading child abuse material over a four-month period.

However, when police seized Temple’s phone and cybercrime officers went through it, they discovered he’s also been communicating with a teenage boy online while pretending to be an adult woman.

It was revealed that Temple had encouraged the teenager to carry out a sex act.

In 2018, Temple, currently a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted a series of charges related to children and child abuse material.  

Partner made video for police on her phone

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told the court that Temple’s partner contacted the police at around 3pm on May 13 last year, stating that she had looked through his phone and discovered images of “young looking males in various states of undress” and that she was concerned.

Police attended and spoke to Temple and his girlfriend, with Temple assuring them that the images had been taken from a legitimate adult pornography website and that the people in the pictures were all over 18 years old.

Temple had deleted the images and videos on the phone before the police arrived.

However, it was soon revealed that his partner had made a video of her scrolling through Temple’s phone, which she showed to the police.

Due to concerns that Temple’s phone may contain indecent images of children, the police seized the phone for further examination.

An examination of the phone by cybercrime officers confirmed that there was child abuse material on the phone, with three Category B videos and one Category B image found.

These featured boys and girls aged between 10 and 15.

Murray Temple is facing an extended prison sentence. Image: DC Thomson.

Temple was also chatting to boy

Four Category C pictures were also found featuring boys estimated to be between 14 and 15 years old.

In relation to one of the video files found, it showed Temple communicating with a male of around 14 while pretending to be an adult female in order to induce the teenager to carry out a sex act.

Police then arrested Temple at his home address.

In the dock, Temple pleaded guilty to one charge of downloading child abuse material and a second charge of communicating indecently with a child.

His defence solicitor, Caitlin Pirie, called for the court to carry out background reports into her client.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston deferred sentence and remanded Temple in custody in order for a criminal justice social work account with a risk assessment and a restriction of liberty order assessment could be carried out.

She also placed Temple on the sex offenders register.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 