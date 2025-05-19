Crime & Courts Man, 26, in dock accused of serious assault in Westhill Stuart Murison, 26, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement. By Ewan Cameron May 19 2025, 4:17 pm May 19 2025, 4:17 pm Share Man, 26, in dock accused of serious assault in Westhill Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/6760381/man-26-in-dock-accused-of-serious-assault-in-westhill/ Copy Link Police were called to Meikle Gardens on Friday morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. A man has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault in Westhill. Police were called to the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill following reports of a woman being assaulted shortly before 6.30am on Friday. Now, 26-year-old Stuart Murison has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Murison, of Aberdeenshire, is accused of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner. He also faces a further charge of assault. Police speak to residents in Meikle Gardens in Westhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Mursion made no plea to all four charges and was released on bail. Following Friday’s incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Friday, May 16, we received a report of an assault of a woman in the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill, Aberdeenshire. “There were no serious injuries. “A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 19.”