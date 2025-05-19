Man, 26, in dock accused of serious assault in Westhill

A man has appeared in court in connection with a serious assault in Westhill.

Police were called to the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill following reports of a woman being assaulted shortly before 6.30am on Friday.

Now, 26-year-old Stuart Murison has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Murison, of Aberdeenshire, is accused of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He also faces a further charge of assault.

Mursion made no plea to all four charges and was released on bail.

Following Friday’s incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20am on Friday, May 16, we received a report of an assault of a woman in the Meikle Gardens area of Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

“There were no serious injuries.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 19.”