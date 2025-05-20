Aberdeen man threatened to ‘chop off’ neighbour’s private parts – or find someone who could

An Aberdeen thug threatened to “chop off” the private parts of a neighbour who owed his friend money, a court has heard.

Lee Davidson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted making blood-curdling threats to the man while standing outside his flat in the Sheddocksley area of the city.

Davidson, 39, uttered a series of threats, at one point telling the terrified man that his moneylender friend would “kill him” if he didn’t cough up what he owed.

He then told the man, who lived only doors away from Davidson, he would “chop off” his private parts – or find someone who could.

Man heard banging sound

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that on February 27 this year, at around 7.50 pm., the male complainant in the case was in his living room when he heard a banging noise from outside his front door.

He looked outside and saw Davidson attempting to climb into his home through the window.

When the man challenged him, Davidson stopped what he was doing and began shouting threats.

“I will be back,” he told the man, adding that he knew the man had an association with the moneylender.

“He will kill you,” Davidson said, adding that he would personally “chop off” his private parts.

“And if I can’t do it, I’ll find someone who can,” Davidson added.

Davidson left the area, at which point the man called the police, who soon traced Davidson and took him into custody.

In the dock, Davidson, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Shallow threats’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had “kept quite poor mental health” and knew the complainer in the case through the man to whom he owed money.

“He owed this person money and had for some time and had made several derisory comments about it not being paid,” Mr Burgess said.

“Mr Davidson went to the window and there’s an exchange between the two and the accused says the things he says – it was in part because of psychosis and in part because of drink.

“They were shallow threats, and he made no attempt to get into the property.”

Due to Davidson having a number of previous convictions on his record, Sheriff William Summer deferred sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

