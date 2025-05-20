Aberdeen man threatened to ‘chop off’ neighbour’s private parts – or find someone who could

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man threatened to ‘chop off’ neighbour’s private parts – or find someone who could

Lee Davidson, 39, will return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after he made blood-curdling threats.

By David McPhee
Lee Davidson threatened to cut off someone's private parts unless they repaid a debt. Image: Facebook.
An Aberdeen thug threatened to “chop off” the private parts of a neighbour who owed his friend money, a court has heard.

Lee Davidson appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted making blood-curdling threats to the man while standing outside his flat in the Sheddocksley area of the city.

Davidson, 39, uttered a series of threats, at one point telling the terrified man that his moneylender friend would “kill him” if he didn’t cough up what he owed.

He then told the man, who lived only doors away from Davidson, he would “chop off” his private parts – or find someone who could.

Man heard banging sound

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told the court that on February 27 this year, at around 7.50 pm., the male complainant in the case was in his living room when he heard a banging noise from outside his front door.

He looked outside and saw Davidson attempting to climb into his home through the window.

When the man challenged him, Davidson stopped what he was doing and began shouting threats.

“I will be back,” he told the man, adding that he knew the man had an association with the moneylender.

“He will kill you,” Davidson said, adding that he would personally “chop off” his private parts.

“And if I can’t do it, I’ll find someone who can,” Davidson added.

Davidson left the area, at which point the man called the police, who soon traced Davidson and took him into custody.

In the dock, Davidson, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to one charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘Shallow threats’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that his client had “kept quite poor mental health” and knew the complainer in the case through the man to whom he owed money.

“He owed this person money and had for some time and had made several derisory comments about it not being paid,” Mr Burgess said.

“Mr Davidson went to the window and there’s an exchange between the two and the accused says the things he says – it was in part because of psychosis and in part because of drink.

“They were shallow threats, and he made no attempt to get into the property.”

Due to Davidson having a number of previous convictions on his record, Sheriff William Summer deferred sentence in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

