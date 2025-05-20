Neighbour tells Elgin murder trial she heard shouts coming from Keisha Donaghy’s flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour tells Elgin murder trial she heard shouts coming from Keisha Donaghy’s flat

Owen Grant denies murdering the mum-of-two at her home in Elgin and his trial has started at the High Court.

By Dave Finlay
Collage of Kiesha Donaghy and police outside Anderson Drive flats in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was found dead in her Elgin home. Image: Facebook/Jasperimage

A neighbour of an Elgin mum who was allegedly found murdered in her own home heard shouts of “no, no, no” coming from the property, a court heard today.

Owen Grant is alleged to have assaulted and murdered Lucretia Donaghy, known as Keisha, on November 15 2023 by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with the object. She died after sustaining blunt force head injuries.

Grant, 43, denies murdering the 32-year-old mum-of-two and is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Giving evidence on the first full day of the trial, upstairs neighbour Jacqueline Grant, 59, said she heard sounds of arguing coming from the flat below on November 15 in 2023.

Ms Grant said she was at home in the Anderson Drive property and a friend was visiting her.

Kiesha Donaghy, who was murdered at her home in Elgin.
She said: “We heard a lot of arguing and shouting downstairs.”

She also heard the sound of a thud and added: “I knew it was somebody falling on the floor because it had happened before.”

She said the noise was coming from Keisha’s flat and told the court: “I think there was a time she was shouting ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’.”

Ms Grant said her neighbour’s dog was barking and growling and added: “Obviously there was somebody there that he didn’t like.”

“The argument was going on for a while. It seemed like a while, it probably wasn’t,” she said.

She said she heard Kisha’s voice but could not hear what was being said. She told the court: “I just got the ‘no, no, no'”.

She said she could not say what the argument was about.

Police at the scene in Anderson Drive in Elgin following the discovery of Kiesha Donaghy’s body. Image: Jasperimage

She later heard the dog pining and contacted a friend of Kiesha’s, who had a key for the downstairs flat, before the dead woman was discovered.

Detective Sergeant Lynsey McLean said that when she went to the deceased woman’s flat, its front door was undamaged with no sign of forced entry to the property.

She was shown photographs taken at the address and said that in one there was a passport. She said she looked at the passport and it was in the name of an “Owen Grant”.

She also saw a box on a countertop in the kitchen with a label on it with the same name.

The officer said the deceased was lying face down in a bedroom with her knees up towards her chest.

The trial before judge Lord Scott continues.