Home News Crime & Courts

Prolific Aberdeen disqualified driver jailed after ignoring ban for eighth time

Sheriff William Summers told Robert Razey: "It seems you are incapable of obeying court orders."

By Joanne Warnock
Robert Razey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
An Aberdeen man has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel while banned for an eighth time.

Robert Razey, 31, was banned from driving for eight years in February last year but has now received an additional four-year disqualification and a jail term for once again flouting the law.

Sheriff William Summers told him: “It seems you are incapable of obeying court orders.”

Recognised by police

Razey was spotted driving a silver Audi TT on Aberdeen’s Auchmill Road by patrolling traffic police.

The court heard the officers recognised Razey and pulled him over at around 3.30pm on April 19, after overtaking him and identifying him as the driver of the car.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardno said the officers also ran a check on the car, which highlighted Razey had no valid insurance or a driving licence.

Razey pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

His defence agent Neil McRobert said Razey recognised “the serious place he is in” and asked the court for a non-custodial sentence.

Previous bans count at seven

Sheriff Summers interjected and asked if he was referring to the seven previous driving bans, Mr McRobert replied: “Yes.”

He went on to explain that Razey, who has worked as a car mechanic, had been asked to look at the car for a friend and was taking it out on a “test drive” when he was spotted behind the wheel.

“He was trying to identify the problem,” Mr McRobert said, adding: “For what it’s worth.

“He gave that explanation to the police when he was stopped.”

Eighth time driving under ban

Sheriff Summers told Razey, said: “You have seven previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

“This is the eighth. You also have previous breaches of Community Payback Orders and supervision conditions.

“It seems you are incapable of obeying court orders. It is quite clear, for the charge of driving while disqualified, there is no alternative other than the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Jailed

Razey was jailed for six months for driving while banned and disqualified from driving for four years and three months.

For driving without insurance, Sheriff Summers disqualified Razey, of Donside Place, for 12 months and admonished him.

Razey was previous jailed in 2024 after being convicted of dangerous driving on Hogmanay.

In 2019, he was placed under a Restriction of Liberty Order after admitting throwing a fistful of metal bolts through the window of a car, hitting another driver.

