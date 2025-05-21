Turriff man avoids jail after sending ‘deplorable’ sex messages to his social worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Turriff man avoids jail after sending ‘deplorable’ sex messages to his social worker

Robert Hutchison's victim switched on her work mobile and discovered the distressing messages.

By David McPhee
Robert Hutchison narrowly avoided a prison sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he sent his social worker a series of “deplorable” sexual text messages

Robert Hutchison, 56, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted to sending several messages to the woman over a weekend.

These started out apparently innocently, as Hutchison discussed wallpaper, but became increasingly distressing.

Hutchison has a previous conviction for exposing himself and performing a solo sex act at his window in 2023. 

His solicitor, Alannah Comerford, told the court that Hutchison “knows he needs help”.

Woman turned on phone to find sex messages

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court that Hutchison was the client of the Aberdeenshire Council social worker and they were in regular contact.

However, on the morning of Monday February 26 last year, the social worker switched on her work mobile phone after the weekend and found several messages.

Three of the messages in her inbox were of an inappropriate nature, the fiscal depute said.

The messages started off with Hutchison discussing his wallpaper, but they soon turned sexual with him telling her he wanted her to carry out a sex act on him and that she wanted her to shave his private parts.

He then repeated the request in another message to the woman.

Hutchison then asked her, “Do you like what you see?” but no image was attached to the message.

“These messages were completely unwanted, and she immediately reported them to her line manager,” Ms Cardow said.

Following this, Hutchison was cautioned and arrested by police.

In the dock, Hutchison pleaded guilty to one charge of sending messages for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification and that were likely to distress or alarm his victim.

‘A man who has issues’

Defence solicitor Alannah Comerford described her client’s actions as “quite clearly shameful behaviour”.

“He does acknowledge that and he is remorseful,” she said, adding: “He fully accepts that his behaviour was regrettable and is linked to his alcohol use.”

Ms Comerford continued: Mr Hutchison is an alcoholic and struggles with his alcohol consumption.

“But he has started again with a different social worker and now the penny seems to have dropped – he’s now doing the work and has started rehab.

“Clearly, he is a man who has issues and could benefit from support – he knows and accepts that he needs help.”

Sheriff William Summers told Hutchison that his “behaviour in sending these messages was deplorable, especially when it’s someone who is trying to help you”.

He said: “Your solicitor is correct that your position is precarious, but I believe there is an alternative to custody here.”

As an alternative to a prison sentence, Sheriff Summers made Hutchison subject to a community payback order with supervision for 12 months and ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He also placed Hutchison, of Mackenzie Gardens, Turriff, on the sex offenders register for 12 months.