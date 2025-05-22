Repeat Aberdeen offender reaches ‘the end of his rope’ and is jailed

A repeat offender who got locked out of his house in his underwear and became violent has been jailed.

Lee Fairbairn appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted hurling verbal threats to police when they met him on Park Street, Aberdeen, in April this year.

Standing in his boxer shorts, the 38-year-old told the two officers he would “burst” them and “put the hit” on them.

He then kicked one of them as they tried to get him into a police van.

Sheriff William Summers told Fairbairn – who has a bad record for offending – he had “reached the end of his rope” and jailed him.

‘I’ll fight you all’

Fiscal depute Stephaine Cardow told the court that at around 11pm on April 25 this year, police were dispatched due to an unrelated incident. When they attended, they found Fairbairn and he immediately became aggressive.

“I’ll f****** batter you,” he told them, adding: “I’ll put the hit on you, I’ll f***** burst you.”

A distressed Fairbairn then took up an aggressive stance as the officers tried to calm him down.

Due to continued threats, the officers cautioned and arrested Fairbairn, who continued to shout “f*** off!”

He then allowed his body to become a dead weight and kicked one officer in the chest as he lay on the ground.

As the police arrived at Kittybrewster Police Station and opened the van door, Fairbairn stated: “I’ll fight you all.”

Fairbairn appeared in court last year claiming that “play boxing” with his partner had gotten out of hand and turned into a vicious assault, despite worried neighbours hearing screams and contacting the police.

He also narrowly avoided prison in 2022 when he left his wallet at the scene of a housebreaking that led police straight to his door.

Fairbairn this week pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police.

Fairbairn seen in ‘dishevelled’ state

Defence solicitor Mike Monro told the court that his client “does not have the greatest recollection” of his offences on the night in question but admitted them at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Monro went on to say that on that night, Fairbairn had been at an address on Park Street and “had been drinking for some time” when he “went to let the dog out and the door closed behind him”.

“He was only wearing a t-shirt and his boxers,” the solicitor said, adding: “He then tries to go in a state of dress or undress to his uncle’s but was seen in his dishevelled state by a member of the public and the police were called.

“The police then arrive and instead of taking them up on their offer to assist he became aggressive.”

Sheriff William Summers told Fairbairn: “These are serious offences involving resisting arrest and police assault.

“It comes on the back of you having pages of previous convictions and you are already subject to four community payback orders.

“To put it simply, you have reached the end of your rope.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Fairbairn, of Jasmine Terrace, Aberdeen, to six months in prison.

