Man in court accused of disfiguring Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie with chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Man in court accused of disfiguring Aberdeen player Jack MacKenzie with chair

David Gowans made no plea to a single charge of culpable and reckless conduct when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

By Ewan Cameron
Aberdeen Jack MacKenzie was left with a head wound after the incident at Tannadice. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock
Aberdeen Jack MacKenzie was left with a head wound after the incident at Tannadice. Image: Pete Summers/Shutterstock

A 31-year-old man has appeared from custody accused of striking Aberdeen footballer Jack MacKenzie with a seat after a match with Dundee United.

The player was allegedly left severely injured and permanently disfigured after a piece of a plastic seat was thrown from the away section at Tannadice Park on Saturday May 17.

Swathes of United fans invaded the pitch at full-time after Jim Goodwin’s side secured fourth place with a 2-1 win over the Dons in the final Scottish Premiership match of the season.

Prosecutors allege that David Gowans was responsible for striking the 25-year-old defender, who was called up to the Scotland national squad in October 2024.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie is hit with a chair from the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie was hit with a chair from the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Police suggested that the projectile was launched from the upper deck of the Fair Play Stand.

Aberdeen Football Club said Mr MacKenzie, a former loanee at Forfar Athletic, was left with a “serious facial injury”.

Gowans, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, made no plea in connection with a single charge of culpable and reckless conduct when he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was committed for further examination by Sheriff Eric Brown, who released Gowans on bail with a condition not to attend or attempt to attend any match in which Aberdeen FC are playing.