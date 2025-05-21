Moray Snapchat pervert caught sending indecent pictures to children for second time

A Moray man who once claimed it was a “drunken mistake” when he sent a 13-year-old girl photographs of his private parts has appeared in court after he committed the same offence for a second time.

Callum Bowie, 23, was convicted of communicating indecently with a child in 2022 after sending the photos and video to the child over Snapchat.

His solicitor at the time argued that Bowie’s actions were a “drunken mistake” and there was “no risk” that would require him to be added to the sex offenders register.

“I am quite confident we will not see him in court again,” the solicitor added.

However, less than a year after that court appearance, Bowie was back on Snapchat and communicating indecently with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Undercover officer snared paedophile

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Bowie – who admitted the offence – was still being monitored by police and had given officers his Snapchat profile name and phone number.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that apart from the indecent messages, Bowie also sent several images of an erect penis between July 13 and 26 2023.

The 14-year-old girl was, in fact, an undercover police officer.

Sentence was deferred until July 1 for a background report and for the court to consider the imposition of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Bowie, of Green Street, Rothes, was again placed on the sex offenders register.