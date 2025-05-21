47-year-old in court after armed police called to reports of knifeman in Tillydrone

A man has appeared in court accused of a knife offence after armed police were called to a Tillydrone high-rise.

The incident, which occurred around 8.50pm on Monday, prompted an armed police response at the Grandholm Court tower block.

One witness said they were left shaken by the scenes on Auchinleck Crescent after a man was seen “shouting” in the street with what appeared to be a blade in his hand.

A large police presence, including armed officers, was dispatched to the area and a man was restrained and arrested.

Following the incident, Damien Dyer, 47, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and faced three charges.

He was accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, having a bladed or pointed weapon in a public place and being concerned in the supply of a drug.

Dyer, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will reappear in court within the next seven days.

Resident left ‘shaking’ after scenes outside Tillydrone high rise

A witness to the alleged incident, who cannot be named, told The P&J they were left shaken by the ordeal.

They said: “The whole thing was crazy.

“I was really shocked by the whole thing, I was shaking. I just burst into tears after it was done.

“I’m just so glad that the police were called and it got sorted in the end.”

Police confirmed that they arrested and charged a man following a “disturbance” at the residential block.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on May 19, we received a report of a disturbance at a property in the Auchinleck Crescent.

“Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.”