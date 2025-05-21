Former Aberdeen player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas admits £600,000 drug smuggling charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Former Aberdeen player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas admits £600,000 drug smuggling charge

The footballer was charged after bags of cannabis were discovered being smuggled into the country at Stansted Airport - and it wasn't the first such trip.

By Dale Haslam and Sam Russell, PA
Former Aberdeen player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas appeared on videolink from Chelmsford Prison.
Former Aberdeen FC player Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has admitted smuggling drugs through an airport.

The shamed striker – who played for the Dons in 2021/22 – was sacked by Greenock Morton after his arrest last year in connection with trying to smuggle £600,000 of cannabis  from Thailand to London.

The 34-year-old originally denied drug importation but admitted the charge on May.

This can now be reported after reporting restrictions were lifted today.

We can today reveal that the National Crime Agency were monitoring the movements of two women as they tried to important several suitcases worth of cannabis from Bangkok to Stansted Airport in September 2024.

Women ‘thought it was gold’

When the women arrived in London, police questioned them.

They had two suitcases each, which were searched, and a total of 60kg of cannabis – 15kg in each bag – was recovered.

It emerged that the women were Emmanuel-Thomas’s girlfriend Yasmin Piotrowska, 33, and her friend Rosie Rowland, 29.

The pair told the authorities they thought they were bringing gold back into the country.

And, though they were originally charged, all charges against them have been dropped.

Instead, police pursued Emmanuel-Thomas, who had at one time lived in Thailand while playing football there.

Officers arrested him at his home in Cardwell Road in Gourock, Inverclyde last September 2024.

The NCA said it is believed that Emmanuel-Thomas “was the intermediary between suppliers in Thailand and drug pushers in the UK”.

Wasn’t the first trip

The investigation revealed that, with Thomas’s encouragement, the women had made a near identical trip – all expenses paid and a promised payment of £2,500 – a few months earlier in July.

On his way to custody after being arrested, he said unprompted: “I just feel sorry for the girls.”

Emmanuel-Thomas pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex to fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of cannabis between July 1 2024 and September 2 2024.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was charged after bags of cannabis were discovered being smuggled into the country at Stansted Airport. Image: National Crime Agency

He had previously denied the charges when asked to enter a plea in October last year.

The footballer was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on a date to be fixed.

Referring to the two women involved, prosecutor David Josse KC told the court: “At all material times, they maintained both before the events that led to the importation and after the events they said they thought they were importing gold not cannabis”.

Both women wept after leaving the dock, on being cleared of any wrongdoing.

After the hearing, David Philips, NCA senior investigating officer, said: “Organised crime groups make significant profits by trafficking and selling perceived high-quality cannabis legally grown in the US, Canada and Thailand illegally in the UK.

“Organised criminals like Emmanuel-Thomas can be very persuasive and offer payment to couriers.

“But the risk of getting caught is very high and it simply isn’t worth it.”

Promising football career

The Londoner began a promising football career for English Premier League side Arsenal, making his debut against Stoke in 2010.

He then went out on loan to Blackpool and Doncaster before returning to play for the Gunners.

Emmanuel-Thomas drew huge praise from legendary manager Arsene Wenger who said he would go onto be a “great player” if kept his fitness.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomasp layed for the Dons in the 21/22 season.

But things didn’t work out for the starlet at Arsenal and so he signed for Ipswich Town in 2011.

He then had spells at Bristol City and QPR before making a surprise switch in 2019 to a now-defunct football club based in Southern Thailand.

Only scored once for the Dons

The midfielder returned to the UK in 2020 and moved north of the border, signing for Premiership side Livingston, who he represented in the Scottish League Cup final.

His contract ran out and so then Dons boss Stephen Glass snapped him up in May 2021.

Glass hailed Emmanuel-Thomas was “the first piece of the jigsaw” of the Aberdeen attack rebuild – and supporters affectionally called him ‘Jet’ after his initials.

But the forward made just 14 league appearances for Aberdeen – and his only goal for the club came in a League Cup game against Raith.

Aberdeen ended his contract in April 2022 and he went off to play for a club in India before an unsuccessful trial with Caley Thistle in October 2023.

He then signed a contract with Greenock Morton last summer before the club sacked him.

 