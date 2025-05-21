Elgin murder accused told housemate he tattooed alleged victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin murder accused told housemate he tattooed alleged victim

Owen Grant is alleged to have assaulted and murdered Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, at her home in Elgin.

By Dave Finlay
Kiesha Donaghy, who was murdered at her home in Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy was allegedly murdered at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin. Image: Facebook

The man who is accused of murdering Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy told a housemate that he had previously tattooed the dead woman, a court heard today.

Victor Francisco said he was living at an address in Elgin in November 2023 and shared the three-bedroom property with two other men, including Owen Grant.

Grant is alleged to have assaulted and murdered Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, on November 15 2023, by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object. She died after sustaining blunt force head injuries.

Grant, 43, denies murdering the 32-year-old mum-of-two at the property in Anderson Drive, Elgin, and is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Francisco gave a statement to police that month in which he said that Grant told him a lady had died.

He said that initially he had no idea who he was talking about, but added: “He told me that lady that he had tattooed in the house last Sunday.”

Police cars parked on Anderson Drive.
Police at the scene of the incident in Elgin

Mr Francisco, 57, told officers: “I had no idea that there had been any other person in the house.”

He said he was still confused over what he was being told, but Grant went on to say that it was a woman who was previously in Aberdeen with them.

The council support worker told the jury that Grant made purchases online and he saw parcels arriving at the house they shared two or three times.

He said that one of the parcels was related to tattooing equipment, which he was shown.

Mr Francisco was giving evidence on the second full day of the trial.

Second full day of trial

Upstairs neighbour Jacqueline Grant, 59, yesterday told the jury she heard sounds of arguing coming from the flat below on the day of the alleged murder.

Ms Grant said she was at home in the Anderson Drive property and a friend was visiting her.

She said: “We heard a lot of arguing and shouting downstairs.”

She also heard the sound of a thud and added: “I knew it was somebody falling on the floor because it had happened before.”

She said the noise was coming from Kiesha’s flat and told the court: “I think there was a time she was shouting ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’.”

The trial before judge Lord Scott continues.