Elgin murder accused told housemate he tattooed alleged victim

The man who is accused of murdering Elgin mum Kiesha Donaghy told a housemate that he had previously tattooed the dead woman, a court heard today.

Victor Francisco said he was living at an address in Elgin in November 2023 and shared the three-bedroom property with two other men, including Owen Grant.

Grant is alleged to have assaulted and murdered Lucretia Donaghy, known as Kiesha, on November 15 2023, by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object. She died after sustaining blunt force head injuries.

Grant, 43, denies murdering the 32-year-old mum-of-two at the property in Anderson Drive, Elgin, and is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Francisco gave a statement to police that month in which he said that Grant told him a lady had died.

He said that initially he had no idea who he was talking about, but added: “He told me that lady that he had tattooed in the house last Sunday.”

Mr Francisco, 57, told officers: “I had no idea that there had been any other person in the house.”

He said he was still confused over what he was being told, but Grant went on to say that it was a woman who was previously in Aberdeen with them.

The council support worker told the jury that Grant made purchases online and he saw parcels arriving at the house they shared two or three times.

He said that one of the parcels was related to tattooing equipment, which he was shown.

Mr Francisco was giving evidence on the second full day of the trial.

Second full day of trial

Upstairs neighbour Jacqueline Grant, 59, yesterday told the jury she heard sounds of arguing coming from the flat below on the day of the alleged murder.

Ms Grant said she was at home in the Anderson Drive property and a friend was visiting her.

She said: “We heard a lot of arguing and shouting downstairs.”

She also heard the sound of a thud and added: “I knew it was somebody falling on the floor because it had happened before.”

She said the noise was coming from Kiesha’s flat and told the court: “I think there was a time she was shouting ‘no’, ‘no’, ‘no’.”

The trial before judge Lord Scott continues.