Crime & Courts

Highland League footballer fined after exposing himself in Aberdeen city centre

Cameron Heslop, 24, who plays for Huntly FC, exposed his penis in full view of a police van.

By Joanne Warnock
Cameron Heslop plays for Huntly FC.
A Highland League footballer has been fined after admitting a charge of public indecency during a night out in Aberdeen.

Cameron Heslop, 24, who plays for Huntly FC, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to admit exposing his penis whilst on Union Street last year.

The court heard that shortly after midnight on September 8 last year, Heslop was walking from Union Street to Bon Accord Street and stopped in front of a police van, which was stationary at the traffic lights.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin said: “[Heslop] was observed walking in front of the police van and he then stopped to face them.

“He then pulled down his trousers and exposed his penis whilst smiling at the officers.”

Four officers were in the van and one got out, telling Heslop to stop

Ms Martin continued: “There was a short pursuit on foot, and [Heslop] was stopped at Summer Street where he was cautioned, arrested and charged.”

Heslop pled guilty to an amended charge of public indecency by exposing his penis, an aggravation of carrying this out in a sexual manner was dropped.

Footballer ‘mortified’ by antics

His defence agent Gregor Kelly said there had been no “sexual element” involved and was merely “misguided horseplay” on his client’s part.

He said: “He was on a night out with friends from school and was rather excited.

“A great deal of spirits were imbibed, but he is usually a beer drinker – a fit man – so did not take well to the vodka he had.

“He has a vague recollection of events – he thought he had bared his buttocks. After being told the next morning, he was astonished and mortified at what had happened.

“There is nothing I can say to describe the shame he is feeling.”

Fining the footballer £500, Sheriff Rhona Wark said: “This is rank stupidity, it does not paint you in the best light.

“Quite alarming behaviour in my view, and entirely unacceptable.

“The police have a difficult enough job, without having to deal with idiots.

“You had consumed a significant amount of alcohol? At least I have been told that.

“I hope there will be no repetition of this behaviour.”

 