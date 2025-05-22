Man accused of Elgin murder ‘adamant’ that alleged victim wasn’t dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of Elgin murder ‘adamant’ that alleged victim wasn’t dead

Owen Grant denies assaulting and murdering Kiesha Donaghy at the property in Anderson Drive, Elgin.

By Dave Finlay
Kiesha Donaghy was allegedly murdered by Owen Grant. Image: Jasperimage.
A man accused of murdering a woman in her home claimed that she would be “fine” after he was told that she had died, a court heard today.

Owen Grant, 43, turned up at a woman’s home, appearing drunk and “wobbling about” to try to get her to source cocaine.

Carly Clark told the High Court in Edinburgh that he said he had been going round to see Kiesha Donaghy, but the road was closed and police were around.

Grant is alleged to have assaulted and murdered Kiesha on November 15 2023, by repeatedly striking her on the head and body with an unknown object. She died after sustaining blunt force head injuries.

Accused denies murder

Grant, 43, denies murdering the 32-year-old mum-of-two at the property in Anderson Drive, Elgin, and is standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

On the third full day of evidence, Ms Clark said she thought Grant gave her £200 for the drugs and she went to try to get the cocaine but received a call telling her that Kiesha had died.

She returned and told him about the news she received and said he was “quite upset”.

She said: “He told me it was wrong. That wasn’t what happened. He was adamant that wasn’t what happened and she would be fine.”

She agreed that Grant turned up at her house because the area around Kiesha’s home was closed off by the police.

Police have launched a full investigation into the death of Kiesha Donaghy.
The area around Kiesha Donaghy’s home was sealed off. Image: Jasperimage.

Defence solicitor advocate James Keegan KC said: “He thought Kiesha was getting busted.”

Ms Clark, 40, replied: “That’s what he said.”

The defence lawyer said he “was adamant it was a drugs bust going on rather than anything else”.

She responded: “Adamant, yes.”

Bodycam footage of arrest shown

Advocate depute Christopher Wilson KC asked her if Grant had used drugs when he stayed at her home, and she said: “Yes”.

Ms Clark said she had known Kiesha for a year or more and met Grant at her home.

She said: “After Kiesha died, he arrived at my house and he stayed for the weekend.”

Jurors were shown police bodycam footage of Grant being arrested by officers on November 30 in 2023 at his workplace before he was placed in a police van and taken into custody.

The trial before judge Lord Scott continues.

 